Huge police presence on London's Oxford Street as security guards swarm amid new rumours of 'organised' looting

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

London's Oxford Street remains on high alert after police descended following yet more reports across social media of mass 'organised' looting.

Around 20 officers could be seen on foot close to Oxford Circus tube station on Thursday afternoon following credible rumours of disruption and disorder.

It follows the mayhem which plighted the street last week, after groups of youths clashed with police following calls for a "shoplifting rampage" across social media platforms including TikTok.

Mounted police were in attendance on Thursday, parading up and down the shopping street as part of police efforts to deter violence.

London's Oxford Street remains on high alert after police descended following yet more reports across social media of mass 'organised' looting. Picture: LBC

Read more: Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage

Read more: Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.

Six officers in high-vis clothing could be seen standing guard outside the station entrance at the centre of the busy retail district, with further officers patrolling the street.

In a statement, the Met added: "an appropriate policing plan in place".

It's but the latest suggest of ‘looting’ and disorder to sweep social media, event on social media, after videos appeared on popular social media platform TikTok.

Posts began circling promoting plans for a "mass shoplifting" event at 3pm on Wednesday, August 9.

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder. Picture: LBC

The resulting disorder saw multiple clashes between the police and youths on central London's busiest shopping street.

Brawls with police saw a total of nine people arrested following the disorder, alongside the Metropolitan Police issuing 34 dispersal notices to individuals.

The social media murmurs resulted in a dispersal order being implemented by police from 11am on Tuesday until 10am on Thursday, granting police officers the authority to remove individuals from the area for a span of 48 hours.