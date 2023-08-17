Huge police presence on London's Oxford Street as security guards swarm amid new rumours of 'organised' looting

17 August 2023, 16:55 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 17:50

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.
The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

London's Oxford Street remains on high alert after police descended following yet more reports across social media of mass 'organised' looting.

Around 20 officers could be seen on foot close to Oxford Circus tube station on Thursday afternoon following credible rumours of disruption and disorder.

It follows the mayhem which plighted the street last week, after groups of youths clashed with police following calls for a "shoplifting rampage" across social media platforms including TikTok.

Mounted police were in attendance on Thursday, parading up and down the shopping street as part of police efforts to deter violence.

London's Oxford Street remains on high alert after police descended following yet more reports across social media of mass 'organised' looting.
London's Oxford Street remains on high alert after police descended following yet more reports across social media of mass 'organised' looting. Picture: LBC

Read more: Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage

Read more: Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.

Six officers in high-vis clothing could be seen standing guard outside the station entrance at the centre of the busy retail district, with further officers patrolling the street.

In a statement, the Met added: "an appropriate policing plan in place".

It's but the latest suggest of ‘looting’ and disorder to sweep social media, event on social media, after videos appeared on popular social media platform TikTok.

Posts began circling promoting plans for a "mass shoplifting" event at 3pm on Wednesday, August 9.

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.
The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder. Picture: LBC

The resulting disorder saw multiple clashes between the police and youths on central London's busiest shopping street.

Brawls with police saw a total of nine people arrested following the disorder, alongside the Metropolitan Police issuing 34 dispersal notices to individuals.

The social media murmurs resulted in a dispersal order being implemented by police from 11am on Tuesday until 10am on Thursday, granting police officers the authority to remove individuals from the area for a span of 48 hours.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

Damion Johnson admitted to keeping his flatmate's body in the freezer for nearly two years.

Man who kept flatmate's body in freezer for almost two years admits to using his bank cards before body was found

Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue, speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan

Women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public – Taliban official

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of the six migrants in the Channel

Four arrested after six Afghan migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel

The trial caught almost 300 offences in just 72 hours.

New AI cameras catch drivers using phones behind the wheel as almost 300 offenders caught in just three days

Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum’s curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum announced the anonymous individual's dismissal on Wednesday.

Pictured: British Museum curator and ‘world expert’ on Ancient Greece sacked after treasures vanished

Police at the scene after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Birmingham bus stop

Fewer people being jailed for knife crime, with children responsible for a fifth of offences

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Parkinson, after legendary broadcaster and talk show host dies aged 88

Malaysia Plane Crash

Ten killed after small plane crashes on Malaysian highway

Tom Binns

Comedian Tom Binns spared jail despite having 35,000 child sexual abuse images

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city

Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city

Spain Tenerife Wildfires

Thousands evacuated as out-of-control wildfire scorches Tenerife

Koreas Tensions

North Korea preparing missile tests and spy satellite launch, says South Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman made a disturbing discovery.

Terrifying moment woman discovers random man has been 'living under the floorboards' of her house for months
PC James Murray has been charged with rape

Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences
Tsitsipas confronts spectators after being distracted by someone making bee sounds

World tennis No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas asks fan to be removed from court for pretending to be a bee
Coleen Rooney has spoken out about the Wagatha Christie case

Coleen Rooney slams Rebekah Vardy for 'evil' texts about dead sister as she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie case
Gennady Zhidko has died after an illness, though it sparked inevitable rumours of poisoning after he was sacked in disgrace

Top Russian general sacked for massive defeats in Ukraine dies from 'long illness' in Moscow sparking poison rumours
Iran Filmmakers

Iranian director and producer face jail for showing film at Cannes

Police blast media over the reporting of the Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case

Australian police blast media over 'unhelpful' reporting of Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case
Some A-level students are disappointed with their results this morning

What to do if you didn't get the A-level results you needed, after 'bruising' year for school leavers
The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked
Sir Michael Parkinson, main image with his wife Mary, and inset with some of his famous interviewees, has died at the age of 88

Legendary broadcaster and talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit