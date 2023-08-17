Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences
17 August 2023, 13:44
A Met police officer has been charged with rape and strangulation.
PC James Murray, attached to Met Operations, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with:
- Rape
- Non-fatal strangulation
- Actual bodily harm
- Misconduct in public office
- Possession of a firearm (PAVA spray)
- Four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place
Murray is said to have committed these offences between January and August this year.
Several of the offences are reported to have taken place while he was on duty.
A woman, whom Murray knows, is being supported by police.
Murray was arrested on Wednesday and was immediately suspended from duty
The Met have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the police watchdog.