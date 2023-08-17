Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

PC James Murray has been charged with rape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Met police officer has been charged with rape and strangulation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PC James Murray, attached to Met Operations, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with:

Rape

Non-fatal strangulation

Actual bodily harm

Misconduct in public office

Possession of a firearm (PAVA spray)

Four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

Read more: Met cop 'raped woman in sea on his Brighton stag-do two weeks before wedding', court hears

Read more: Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'

Murray is said to have committed these offences between January and August this year.

Several of the offences are reported to have taken place while he was on duty.

A woman, whom Murray knows, is being supported by police.

Murray was arrested on Wednesday and was immediately suspended from duty

The Met have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the police watchdog.