Police make two further arrests after the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in Bristol

Four people have been arrested so far. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, in Bristol on Saturday, police have said.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, have been detained in connection with their deaths.

Police launched a murder investigation after the two teenagers were attacked at around 11:20pm on Saturday on Ilminster Avenue, in south Bristol.

Officers had already arrested a man, 44, and a teenage boy, 15. They are both being held in police custody. A vehicle has also been seized.

Max Dixon and Mason Rist. Picture: GoFundMe

It comes after Max’s sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute for her brother on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.

“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you.

“You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Max's mother, Leanne, added: “Devastated, our lives will never be the same without you my boy.”

People take part in a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack. Picture: Alamy

Flowers and tributes near to the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car. Picture: Alamy

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres confirmed this afternoon: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night.

"Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time."

He added that he has a team of "highly professional, dedicated officers" who are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice".

"The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear. More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene yesterday evening while there was also a large turnout at a residents' meeting earlier today," he went on.

"I'd like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community.

"Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max's and Mason's families."

