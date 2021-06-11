Police officer at G7 summit tests positive for Covid

11 June 2021, 20:40

Thousands of police officers descended on Cornwall for the G7 summit
Thousands of police officers descended on Cornwall for the G7 summit. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Twelve police officers who are supporting policing at the G7 summit in Cornwall are self-isolating following a positive lateral flow Covid test, just days after the Government was accused of "betrayal" for not prioritising officers for vaccinations.

The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location after being accommodated on a ferry.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of June 11 we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.

"The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location.

Read more: Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project

"All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating, which equates to 12 officers in total.

"The next stage is for those who have tested positive to undertake a PCR test.

"We are continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England."

It comes just days after the chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, accused the government of “betrayal” for failing to prioritise police officers for the vaccine when thousands were going to travel to Cornwall for the G7 summit.

"Just this week, we have thousands of colleagues from all over the country coming together to police the G7 summit in Cornwall,” said Mr Apter at the federation’s meeting.

“Police officers from those communities where the Indian variant of the virus is thriving.

"We have young police officers who, by age alone, will not have been vaccinated.

“How can that be right?"

He added that it was a “failing” of the Government that he would never forget, and one that gave his colleagues a “deep sense of betrayal”.

Read more: G7: Boris Johnson admits leaders must learn from 'wretched pandemic'

Read more: 30,000 new cases of 'more transmissible' Delta Covid variant in last week, PHE data shows

Devon and Cornwall Police Constable Leanne Gould shared his concerns, pointing especially to the fact that the Delta variant is now in general circulation.

"When the vaccination rollout was initially confirmed, I thought that police would be prioritised after the most vulnerable like our NHS colleagues on the front line,” she said.

"I do feel completely let down by the Government as we've just been left to be exposed to the enormous risk of catching the virus."

Despite measures to make the G7 summit Covid-secure, the news comes after a hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the event closed following a coronavirus outbreak.

The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut on Thursday and directed inquiries to its owners, St Austell Brewery.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen's Birthday Honours will celebrate heroes from taxi drivers to scientists

Covid heroes celebrated in Queen's Birthday Honours

The Queen hosted world leaders at the Eden Project

Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project
Out of 13,905 calls received last weekend, 11,527 were not an emergency.

Woman calls 999 to complain about cleaners in shocking waste of police time
Donald Trump

US Justice Department seeks internal investigation on seizure of Democrats’ data
Donald Trump

Senate demands Trump era law chiefs give evidence about data seizure
Princess Amalia

Dutch princess to turn down royal allowance when she turns 18

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient
Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London