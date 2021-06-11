Police officer at G7 summit tests positive for Covid

Thousands of police officers descended on Cornwall for the G7 summit. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Twelve police officers who are supporting policing at the G7 summit in Cornwall are self-isolating following a positive lateral flow Covid test, just days after the Government was accused of "betrayal" for not prioritising officers for vaccinations.

The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location after being accommodated on a ferry.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of June 11 we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.

"The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location.

Read more: Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project

"All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating, which equates to 12 officers in total.

"The next stage is for those who have tested positive to undertake a PCR test.

"We are continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England."

It comes just days after the chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, accused the government of “betrayal” for failing to prioritise police officers for the vaccine when thousands were going to travel to Cornwall for the G7 summit.

"Just this week, we have thousands of colleagues from all over the country coming together to police the G7 summit in Cornwall,” said Mr Apter at the federation’s meeting.

“Police officers from those communities where the Indian variant of the virus is thriving.

"We have young police officers who, by age alone, will not have been vaccinated.

“How can that be right?"

He added that it was a “failing” of the Government that he would never forget, and one that gave his colleagues a “deep sense of betrayal”.

Read more: G7: Boris Johnson admits leaders must learn from 'wretched pandemic'

Read more: 30,000 new cases of 'more transmissible' Delta Covid variant in last week, PHE data shows

Devon and Cornwall Police Constable Leanne Gould shared his concerns, pointing especially to the fact that the Delta variant is now in general circulation.

"When the vaccination rollout was initially confirmed, I thought that police would be prioritised after the most vulnerable like our NHS colleagues on the front line,” she said.

"I do feel completely let down by the Government as we've just been left to be exposed to the enormous risk of catching the virus."

Despite measures to make the G7 summit Covid-secure, the news comes after a hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the event closed following a coronavirus outbreak.

The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut on Thursday and directed inquiries to its owners, St Austell Brewery.