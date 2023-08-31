Honour the hero cop who died after he was hit by train while saving distressed man from rail track, police minister says

Sgt Saville was hit by a train while saving a man. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Hero cop Graham Saville should be given an honour after he died from being hit by a train when he saved a man from the rail tracks, the policing minister has said.

The 46-year-old sergeant was struck in Balderton, near Newark, when he saved the man's life on August 24.

More than £100,000 has been raised - first to help with treatment and now, after his death, in his memory.

Asked on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast if he should be honoured, Chris Philp said: "We don't usually comment on awards but I cannot think of a more deserving recipient than Sgt Graham Saville, who gave his own life to save one of our fellow citizens.

"I think his heroism is something that we will all remember. I know that his family and his colleagues in Nottinghamshire Police force... will be feeling his loss very keenly.

"I think his heroism was outstanding and inspiring and he exemplifies the very best of policing."

Sgt Saville pictured with his family. Picture: Social media

Saville, a father of two, died at Queen's Medical Centre on August 29. The 29-year-old man he saved suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A criminal investigation will not be launched into his death. While it is understood that Network Rail would usually be asked to make the track safe before officers go on it, there are time when they made need to get on without making the call to stop someone being hurt.

Network Rail has not confirmed if it was contacted because the British Transport Police is investigating.

The officer was uncle to Joe Worrall, the captain of Nottingham Forest, who held a minute's applause for him ahead of their game against Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving fundraiser passed its target of raising £100,000 for him. The page described him as showing the "epitome of policing bravery".

The officer remains in a serious condition. Picture: Alamy

Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

"Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

"It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

"On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man's life.

"His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Rishi Sunak said: "I'm saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Saville.

"It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole of Nottinghamshire Police Force."