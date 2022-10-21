CCTV released in hunt for Warrington rapist who attacked sleeping woman in her home

Police release CCTV footage in hunt for Warrington rapist. Picture: LBC / Cheshire Constabulary

By Danielle DeWolfe

Detectives investigating the rape of a Warrington woman, who was attacked as she slept in her home, have released CCTV footage in the hunt for her attacker – as police urge residents to keep doors and windows locked.

Police are looking to speak with the man captured in the footage – as detectives revealed the suspect took a suitcase from the victims home following the attack.

Described as an “extremely rare” crime by Superintendent Evans, the man is described as wearing a Jack Jones top and a black coloured coat, dark jeans, and white trainers.

He can also be seen carrying a suitcase, which it’s believed he stole from the victim’s house, before walking down O’Leary Street.

Read more: Woman stabbed in cafe in London as have-a-go heroes tackle knifeman to ground

Read more: Baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had 'extraordinary discoloured patches' doctor had never seen before

The incident, which took place on Sunday, October 2, saw police called to an address in Orford Lane, Warrington, at around 5.30am.

It comes as police revealed the woman was asleep in her home at the time of the attack.

“Thankfully, attacks such as these are extremely rare – nevertheless, I would urge residents to be vigilant and make sure their homes are well secured,” said Superintendent Evans.

Detectives are now urging residents to remain vigilant, ensuring all windows and doors are kept locked until the suspect is apprehended.

“We are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV footage as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.

Police release CCTV footage in hunt for Warrington rapist. Picture: LBC / Cheshire Constabulary

“We know that the man was walking away from the area, carrying a suitcase, a short time after the incident occurred, he was last sighted passing by Peninsular House on O’Leary Street.

“I am appealing to anyone who may recognise the man and I would also like to urge the man himself to come forward and contact us.

“The same goes to anyone who has any video footage - dashcam, video doorbell or home security - that they have not yet passed to police.”

If anyone has any concerns about suspicious activity in their area, please contact us by calling 101 or visit our website.