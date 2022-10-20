Woman stabbed in cafe in London as have-a-go heroes tackle knifeman to ground

A woman has been stabbed in Paddington. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been stabbed in a coffee shop in central London, with onlookers having tackled the knifeman to the ground outside M&S.

The victim, in her 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for stab injuries.

She was known to the man prior to the attack, it is understood.

The incident took place on Edgware Road in Paddington, West London, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A forensic officer at the scene of a incident on Edgware Road. Picture: Alamy

They said in a statement: "Police received multiple calls this morning to Edgware Road W2 following reports of a stabbing in a coffee shop.

"Officers responded with London Ambulance Service.

"A female, aged in her 30s, was treated for stab injuries. She has been conveyed to hospital; we await an assessment of her condition.

"A man was detained by members of the public who intervened.

"He has been taken to hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

"At this very early stage it is believed the male and victim are known to each other."