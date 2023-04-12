Public warned not to approach 'violent' man who absconded from secure hospital as search continues

12 April 2023, 18:59 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 19:10

Police searching for a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing, west London, have warned the public not to approach him as he can be violent.
Police searching for a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing, west London, have warned the public not to approach him as he can be violent. Picture: Met Police

By Chris Samuel

Police have launched an appeal to locate a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing, but have urged the public not to approach him as he can be violent.

Mosa Jamal Abid had been on escorted leave, at a newsagent on Uxbridge Road at around 3pm on April 10, when he ran off, police say.

He is believed to have fled eastbound along the road before possibly entering Brent Lodge Park.

The area was searched, but Mosa was not found.

The 26-year-old was last seen in a navy hooded jacket, with black trousers and blue trainers.

The force added that Mosa requires medication for a health condition and might attend a hospital for help.

Mosa Jamal Abid
Mosa Jamal Abid. Picture: Met Police

It is also possible he may approach local mosques during the Iftar period for food or drink, police said.

Officers are in contact with hospitals and mosques to keep them informed of any developments.

Police are appealing for information, but urged the public not to approach him.

Still from CCTV footage showing Mosa in a shop the day he fled
Still from CCTV footage showing Mosa in a shop the day he fled. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: "I recognise this will cause concern in the community, however I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible."

Anyone with information which could help police should immediately call 999 quoting CAD 3873/10Apr.

