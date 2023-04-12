Breaking News

Prince Harry will attend Charles's Coronation without Meghan Markle who will stay in California with children

Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but Meghan Markle will not go with him. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry will attend King Charles's coronation without Meghan.

Buckingham Palace said the duchess will instead stay in California with their children.

In a statement, the palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The couple's Archewell foundation put out an almost identical statement confirming the news.

Omid Scobie, a royal journalist who is close to the couple, said the Sussexes' plans were affected by Archie's birthday, which falls on the same date.

Harry will attend but Meghan won't. Picture: Alamy

"I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision," he said.

"Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

It was previously reported that Harry had missed the April 3 cut off to RSVP over the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

It was claimed his delay in replying had affected plans for the ceremony, throwing up security and logistics issues.

Meghan is not going to the coronation. Picture: Alamy

However, now his attendance is confirmed, it is unclear what role Harry will play during the coronation.

It had also been suggested had the couple attended, they would not be part of the procession and not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with working members of the royal family.

And it had previously been claimed there was no invite for their children.

It comes after a bruising year for relations between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Harry published his damaging memoir Spare, which included a raft of claims about the King and William, including rows.

He then doubled down on his criticism of the royals in interviews after the book was released.

In one interview, he said "I would like to get my father back... I would like to have my brother back" and that "I want a family, not an institution".

He claimed "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".

A full schedule of plans and celebrations are being planned for the coronation weekend, which includes an extravagant ceremony and a concert.

King Charles will not see Meghan Markle at his coronation. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday May 6, the King and the Queen Consort will be crowned in an official ceremony.

The next day, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with several thousand tickets being made available to the public.

The weekend's events will be followed by the bank holiday Monday, being called The Big Help Out, which will encourage the public to volunteer and support their local areas.

The coronation is expected to be a less lavish than Queen Elizabeth II's, but some estimates reckon it could still reach £100m, paid for by the Government.

The King is said to be conscious of ensuring the event is value for money amid the cost of living crisis.