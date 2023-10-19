'He's a child!' Footage shows moment police Taser 14-year-old boy and put him in headlock as bystanders plead for him

By Will Taylor

This is the shocking moment police Taser a 14-year-old boy as they investigated a neighbour dispute.

West Midlands Police said they arrested the boy and another person during an incident in Kempson Road, Birmingham.

There force said they tried to arrest a man before a "scuffle" broke out, then they Tasered a teenager.

Footage shows how officers put the boy in a headlock as bystanders shouted for police to get off him.

"What are you doing?" shouts one onlooker as police Taser the boy.

"What the f*** have you done to my son?" shouts his mother.

"Watch his asthma, look, he can't breathe, he's a child!"

It triggered outrage on social media, with several users criticising the Taser.

"If you can't handle a 14-year-old old kid in a school uniform who poses no threat to life and have to taser him while with another police officer, you both probably should not be a Bobby," one said.

Others praised police for handling the situation well.

The teenager was detained on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage, as well as threats to cause criminal damage.

A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Police are looking through body-warn camera footage from officers and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.