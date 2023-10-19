Shocking moment car washed away in first taste of Storm Babet with 70mph winds and 'danger to life' on the way

This is the shocking moment a car was washed away in floodwater in Cork during Storm Babet. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a car was washed away in floodwater as Storm Babet wreaked havoc in Cork, Ireland.

Footage posted online shows the red car being swept away by a strong current of floodwater, with rescue officers unable to stop it in its tracks.

Kayaks were used by rescue officials as stranded families watched on in despair, with a number of cars washed away by the floodwater in the Cork area.

Concerned residents spoke of fleeing their homes and the area in the wake of the brutal storm, with several businesses and homes affected.

Devastated for all the businesses and people in Midleton today. I managed to get one of the last buses out of town before it became impassible. Stay safe tonight everyone. #CorkFloods #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/lcBpXQikyq — Aoife McCabe (@aoiferyan89) October 18, 2023

Storm Babet will bring 70mph gusts and over one month's worth of rain in the worst-affected regions of the UK on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning has been in place covering most of Scotland from 6am today, with an additional amber warning for wind covering the east of the country.

A rare red weather warning will come into force from 6pm on Thursday, which means "exceptional rainfall is expected to cause severe flooding and disruption", according to the Met Office.

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

What to expect from a red weather warning

According to the Met Office, the following is likely during a red weather warning:

Danger to life from floodwater

Extensive flooding to homes and businesses

Collapsed or damaged buildings/structures

Road closures and public transport delays/cancellations

Dangerous driving conditions

Loss of power and other essential services, including as gas, water, mobile phone service

Communities completely cut off, perhaps for several days

Storm Babet brings huge waves crashing into Teignmouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "We're going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month's worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

"We're likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.

"There's also an amber wind warning out for eastern parts of Scotland, where we could see gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, just adding to the extremely dangerous weather coming for parts of Scotland."

According to the Met Office, Storm Babet will last until Saturday.