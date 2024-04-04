Police officers and patients treated for 'chemical exposure' as woman rushed to hospital after taking poison

Croydon University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two police officers are among several patients being treated for exposure to a "hazardous substance" after rushing a woman who had drunk poison to hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman was taken to a hospital in Croydon from her home in Thornton Heath, south London, at 3.46 on Thursday morning.

She was taken to Croydon University Hospital, where staff found that she still had some of the dangerous substance.

The hospital was partly sealed off to contain the possible danger.

Hospital bosses said it was an "isolated incident", while confirming that a "small number of patients" and two police officers had been treated for "chemical exposure".

They added that the hospital remained open for patients, but did not give an update on the condition of the people who had been exposed to the substance.

Read more: Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

Read more: ‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

Main entrance to Croydon University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 3.46am by London Ambulance Service to reports of a woman having ingested poison at an address in Thornton Heath.

"The woman was taken to a South London hospital by LAS where she was found to be in possession of a possible hazardous substance.

"Officers and London Fire Brigade attended Mayday Hospital and safety cordons and closures were established while specialist officers examined the item and safety procedures were enacted.

"Ambulances and emergency vehicles are being given access to the hospital throughout the incident response.

"Two officers were exposed to the substance. They remain at the hospital under observation."

Croydon University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: "Following an incident in Croydon this morning (Thursday 4 April) we have treated a small number of patients, including two police officers for chemical exposure.

"This was an isolated incident and Croydon University Hospital has remained open for patients throughout."