Police hunt 'dangerous' escaped sex offender who 'charms his way into victims' homes'

Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday. Picture: Lincolnshire Police/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police have urged people to be "extra vigilant" as their hunt for a convicted serial sex offender who absconded from an open prison entered a second day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Butcher, who has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, fled HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said people should not approach the "dangerous" 55-year-old, who may have travelled to Leicestershire.

The force said he is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Read more: Airlines still selling package holidays despite airport chaos over cancelled flights

Read more: Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

The news comes just over three months after another convicted sex offender, Paul Robson, absconded from the same prison.

It took police four days to arrest Robson, who was described as a "particular danger to women and young children".

Butcher, 55, is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary but also has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

After he was arrested, the Justice Secretary insisted the number of criminals who abscond from prison is "very low" and confirmed he would be personally reviewing requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.

But Dominic Raab admitted he would only be able to look at the "top slice" of requests involving the most high-risk criminals, otherwise "the volume of cases would inundate us".

Read more: Four people who attended Sarah Everard vigil charged with 'breaking covid rules'

Read more: West Ham star Kurt Zouma sentenced to community service for 'reprehensible' cat kicking

Police said following CCTV inquiries that Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket, dark blue cargo shorts, and may also be carrying a black No Fear rucksack.

Butcher is described as a stocky white male, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

Police said he has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and "Phillip-Trina" tattooed on his left arm.

Butcher escaped from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: "We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

"I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male.

Read more: Met in 'crisis': Move on from Partygate and make streets safer, ex-commissioner urges

Read more: Irresponsible to quit now over Partygate, says PM as he denies being ‘habitual liar’

"Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people's homes to carry out his attacks.

"I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture.

"If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it's an emergency."