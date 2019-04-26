Police Tell Tommy Robinson To Stop Handing Out Burgers

26 April 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 12:05

The former EDL leader announced he would run as an independent candidate for the North West region.
The former EDL leader announced he would run as an independent candidate for the North West region. Picture: PA

Tommy Robinson was forced to stop handing out free burgers and hot dogs after police informed him it broke election law.

The EDL founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was holding an event in Wythenshawe, Manchester, where he announced he was planning to run as an independent candidate in upcoming European elections.

In an online manifesto, he claims he will represent " the working class of England," and fight "preserve our national identity against Islamification."

Yaxley-Lennon was offering free food to around 300 supporters from a catering van but was forced to stop after officers told him that he was violating electoral law by bribing voters, according to Sky News.  

Electoral law states that: "A person is guilty of treating if either before, during or after an election they directly or indirectly give or provide any food, drink, entertainment or provision to corruptly influence any voter to vote or refrain from voting."

The event went ahead, despite resistance from local politicians and religious leaders.

Local MP Mike Kane had said before the event that Yaxley-Lennon wasn't welcome in the area.

In an online statement the Labour MP, along with community leaders said: "Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has organised an event in Wythenshawe. Together with leaders from across our community I would like to share this statement. Yaxley-Lennon’s far-right political views are not welcome in our town and our great city."

European elections will take place on May 23, unless Theresa May can get Parliament to agree on a Brexit divorce deal before then.

