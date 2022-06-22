Polish man beaten up minutes after arriving in London and asking for directions

Video footage appeared to show a man being attacked on a London street. Picture: Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

This is the horrifying moment a Polish man was savagely attacked minutes after arriving in London and asking two passers-by for directions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kamil Sobala said the attack was racially motivated, according to MyLondon.

The news site said Mr Sobala, who had lived in London previously, had been travelling from Bath to the capital on his return to live in the UK.

After getting off his coach he asked two men for directions because his phone was out of battery.

The men asked where he was from, and when he told them he was from Poland, the two men knocked him to the ground and punched him in the face repeatedly, Mr Sobala said.

The attack was filmed by a member of the public from a pub.

Posting the video on Twitter, she wrote: "Hello, wondering if anyone knows these two lovely men in light grey suits punching the life out of this man who simply asked a question at Victoria Coach Station? No faces, but any leads would be great"

She later shared a graphic photo of his injuries and said she had taken the man to hospital.

Mr Sobala described the attack as "terrible" and said it had left him unable to sleep, MyLondon said.

"I'm just scared of going to the shop," he said.

"I'm scared as well as full of pain.

"My back is painful and so is my eye, cheek and face."

He insisted the attack was racially-motivated, saying: "They didn't start attacking me, only when I said I was from Poland."

He thanked the public for their help, and said the video "is good because hopefully the guys will be caught".

Police said no arrests have been made. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had been called to reports of a man being assaulted on Saturday night on London's Elizabeth Street.

MyLondon reports police did not attend because at the time they were called the suspect had left and an ambulance was on its way.

The force said the man was taken to hospital but later discharged.

No arrests have been made and the police are appealing for information.

"Police were called at approximately 19:50hrs on Saturday, 19 June to reports of a man assaulted in Elizabeth Street, SW1," said a spokesperson for the Met.

"A man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries before being discharged.

"An investigation into the circumstances and to identify the person responsible for the attack is ongoing by detectives from Central West CID."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7204/18June.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.