Volunteers fear birds contaminated by oil after 200 barrels leak into Poole Harbour

27 March 2023, 14:36 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 15:35

Works try to clean up the oil spill
Works try to clean up the oil spill. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

The Poole harbour oil spill is feared to have contaminated birds in oil as volunteers race to assess how badly wildlife has been affected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 200 barrels of oil and reservoir fluid spilled into Poole Harbour in Dorset, leading to authorities telling people not to go into the water.

The spill took place from a Perenco onshore oil field at nearby Wytch Farm under Owers Bay on Sunday.

Peter Robertson, senior site manager at RSPB Arne, which borders the harbour, said: "We have received reports of oiled birds in the area and we are monitoring the situation closely.

"The area is home to numerous bird species such as black-headed gull, Mediterranean gull, redshank and oystercatcher which breed on the coastline, and many other waterbirds which rely on the harbour mudflats for food.

"There are wintering avocet, black-tailed godwit and curlew still present in the harbour. There may also be a risk to the many birds that fish in the harbour, such as sandwich terns and ospreys."

Brian Bleese, the chief executive of the Dorset Wildlife Trust, said: "It is of deep concern for us because it's an area that's very special for wildlife."

He said a handful of seabirds look like they have been contaminated with oil, according to reports passed to his group.

Animals in the area include sea bass and breeding grounds for the only two seahorse species in the UK – the short and long-snouted seahorse.

A clean up operation in Poole Harbour is under way
A clean up operation in Poole Harbour is under way. Picture: Getty

"We hope it doesn't get to the point where we're gathering seabirds and having to scrub them clean. What we do want to see is Perenco take all appropriate action," Mr Bleese added.

Perenco said a "full investigation" would be carried out into what had happened and added that the leak was "under control".

Each of the 200 barrels contains around 160 litres of fluid, which is 85% water and 15% oil.

"The exact amounts discharged are not yet known. It was a limited amount which was quickly stopped, contained and is being cleaned," the business said previously.

Some 100 people are involved in the clean up, with aerial footage suggesting there a reduction of 70% of oil sightings.

The harbour is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI) due to its large wading bird population. Local charity Birds of Poole Harbour said the site was "an incredibly important area environmentally".

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) warned anyone who has come into contact with the spill to wash immediately.

Read more: Children as young as eight strip-searched by police, report into 'deeply concerning' practices finds

Read more: Headteacher sacked for showing kids pictures of Michelangelo's naked David is invited to Italy

Pipeline owner Perenco (rig pictured) said a full investigation will take place
Pipeline owner Perenco (rig pictured) said a full investigation will take place. Picture: Alamy

PHC said: "It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour.

"Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water."

PHC added that companies specialising in oil spill clean ups have also been called to the scene.

Wytch Farm pipeline manager Franck Dy insisted the spill is under control.

He said: "Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

"It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained."

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole council leader Philip Broadhead confirmed that a major incident had been declared on Sunday evening.

He added in a Twitter statement: "All partner agencies are working closely together to ensure all measures needed are being enacted."

Poole's is the largest natural harbour in Europe.

Birds of Poole Harbour founder Paul Morton said: "The fact it’s happened right in the middle of such an environmentally important area is incredibly worrying.

"Poole Harbour hosts nationally and internationally important numbers of wetland birds each winter and equally important numbers of other species."

He said that several species of birds are arriving or are expected to arrive in the harbour soon as part of seasonal migration patterns, including the only pair of osprey in southern Britain.

Mr Morton added: "When it comes to an issue like this there are several areas of concern. One is that any birds that come into physical contact with this substance can see their feathers damaged and become less water resistant. The substance will also encourage any affected birds to preen constantly, meaning they could ingest the hazardous liquid.

"The other unknown is how much of the oil will settle on the mud and harbour shorelines and what impact that will have on marine invertebrates.

"There are so many unanswered questions currently, although thankfully, as of yet there have been no confirmed reports of any birds showing signs of distress as a result of the incident, although it is still early days."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

An Afghan air force lieutenant is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda

Afghan pilot who served with British forces faces deportation to Rwanda after fleeing to UK in small boat

Germany royal visit

The Queen ‘asked for two horses as a gift’ during 1978 state visit to Germany

Protester in Nairobi

Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

Garbage bins out for collection in Radley Village, Abingdon, England

Seven bins could be needed in Brits' gardens under strict new recycling laws slated by council group

Louvre protest

Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

Breaking
Humza Yousaf was named new SNP leader, beating rivals Kate Forbes, and former minister Ash Regan

'I'm the luckiest man in the world': Humza Yousaf to take over from Nicola Sturgeon after winning SNP battle

Russia Ukraine War

Deadly shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

Polish woman Julia Wendell has threatened to sue the mother of the family who raised her in Poland

Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

Former England international Carlton Palmer attending a Sheffield Wednesday match (left) and during his playing career (right)

Former England international Carlton Palmer in hospital after 'suspected heart attack' during half-marathon

Israel protests

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting

Keir Starmer to officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing at next general election

Indian police

Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Greenland

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time

The woman angrily heckled Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman heckled by angry woman during walkabout in Essex town over migrants row

Ben spent years in hospital and underwent 65 surgeries

Canadian tourist badly beaten outside London bar during weekend visit returns home after four years and 65 surgeries

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak announced the plans in a speech in Essex today

PM announces £1,000 fines for graffiti and fly-tipping, ban on hippy crack and begging gangs
Prince Harry turned up at court for the hearing today, as did Sir Elton John

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John in High Court appearance for phone-tapping and privacy case against Daily Mail
Sugarloaf Mountain Protest

Residents protest over zipline on Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

Benjamin Netanyahu is halting his hated legal reforms

Benjamin Netanyahu to halt judicial reforms after plans spark furious backlash and days of protests in Israel
Power station is demolished

Australian government policy aims to make big polluters reduce emissions

Barclays announced 14 more bank closures

Barclays to close over a dozen more bank branches this year - check if yours is affected

Afro wigs cannot be worn at ABBA Voyage, organisers have told ticket-holders

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A ban after midnight: Fans barred from wearing 70s 'Afro wigs' at ABBA Voyage
Empty platforms in Munich

Strike over pay paralyses rail and air travel in Germany

Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defence minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Opposition to Netanyahu plan mounts as unions launch strike in Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit