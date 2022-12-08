Porsche named least-reliable used car brand in UK, followed by Land Rover and Jaguar

The top ten 'most unreliable' car brands have been named in a new survey, with Porsche, Land Rover and Jaguar in the bottom three.
The top ten 'most unreliable' car brands have been named in a new survey, with Porsche, Land Rover and Jaguar in the bottom three.

By Chris Samuel

The top ten 'most unreliable' car brands have been named in a new survey, with Porsche, Land Rover and Jaguar in the bottom three.

Other top car makers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi were also included in the list, by warranty provider Warrantywise.

The company made a Reliability Index, and compared the number of faults, how much repairs cost and how long it took to fix them across car manufacturers.

The survey was based on data for over 131,000 cars that are driven in Britain, and gives each vehicle a score out of 100, with data representing vehicles that are outside the manufacturer warranties.

Because of this, the age minimum age for cars including in the analysis is three years, while the maximum is 10.

The lowest scoring car brand was Porsche, which scored just 35.1 out of 100.

According the Warrantywise, a one-off Porsche repair could set you back as much as £10,784.60, but that wasn't the highest repair bill.

The firm said the figure paled in comparison to a Land Rover that incurred a repair receipt of £23,889.53.

Land Rover was in second place on the most unreliable brands list, with Jaguar in third.

Warrantywise named the Range Rover as the least reliable car in the summer, which contributed towards Land Rover as a whole getting just 40.2/100 in the Reliability Index.

The lowest scoring car brand was Porsche, which scored just 35.1 out of 100.
The lowest scoring car brand was Porsche, which scored just 35.1 out of 100.

Warrantywise said: “Joining Porsche is a range of premium luxury passenger car makers; proving that despite a high price tag, even for a used car, luxury cars could also cost owners more in the long run.”

Jaguar, the third least reliable brand according to the list, got reliability score of 48.2.

A fix on one Jaguar, which required repair on its turbocharger, cost £16,990.02 to resolve.

The most costly one-off repairs for each of the lowest scoring brands, according to their findings were:

Porsche: £10,784.60

Land Rover: £23,889.53

Jaguar: £16,990.02

Alfa Romeo: £6,760.32

Audi: £17,212.42

BMW: £19,678.80

Mercedes-Benz: £23,302.20

Vauxhall: £8,368.80

Volvo: £9,633.60

Mitsubishi: £9,003.91

The figures are based on single repair bills for models from each car maker in 2021-22.

Lawrence Whittaker, chief executive of the warranty provider said the high-end technology found in luxury cars means fixes can be more difficult and expensive.

He said: "Premium prices really do make for premium costs, as is evident from the data in the Reliability Index.

"And, with more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal."

