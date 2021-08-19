Possible Banksy discovered in Essex after 'Spraycation'

Another work has appeared in Essex, which could be another of Banksy's latest pieces. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Another potential Banksy mural has appeared in Harwich, Essex, following the elusive street artist's 'Spraycation' in Suffolk and Norfolk.

The latest artwork shows a little boy holding a fishing rod with a face mask on the end.

Following its discovery, Tendring District Council sent a security guard to protect the piece.

Their decision to guard it came after another of the iconic artist's creations was painted over in nearby Clacton-on-Sea in 2014, which showed a group of pigeons holding anti-immigration placards.

The art is on the Essex coast. Picture: LBC

Council leader Neil Stock said: "Banksy is one of the world’s greatest living artists.

"His works are provocative, thought-provoking and controversial, but also clever, witty and incredibly creative.

"We are hugely delighted that he has chosen to come to Harwich and leave us with a reminder of his visit.

"We immediately put security in place and are taking further steps to protect this artwork as we await confirmation that it is indeed the latest piece of the artist’s 'Spraycation' in East Anglia."

The artist created a collection of 10 works titled 'A Great British Spraycation' across East Anglian towns.

Among his murals in Norfolk was a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, a grabbing machine situated above a bench, and one of a seagull on the side of a building.

The artist confirmed it was him via Instagram, which is likely to be where he shares his connections to the Essex piece - if it is his.

Locals have shared their excitement at the new addition to their town and hope it is genuine.

One person tweeted: "Banksy in little old Harwich? Let's hope so!"