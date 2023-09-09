Huge bargain retailer to open new stores this weekend - is your area getting one?

9 September 2023, 10:49

Poundland is opening eight stores this month
Poundland is opening eight stores this month. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Poundland is opening several new stores this weekend as it continues to expand across the UK.

The bargain retailer already opened several new branches in the first half of the year but is due to open even more branches this month.

The expansion includes stores in Cardiff, Pontefract, Dartmouth and Teignmouth.

The new Cardiff branch will be the "biggest" in Wales and create 24 jobs.

Darren Kay, Poundland's director of retail, said: "We can't wait to open our doors in Pontefract, Cardiff, Dartmouth and Teignmouth and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.

"We're working hard to make sure our new stores will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.

"And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further."

It comes as Poundland's owner, Pepco, is said to be interested in taking on around 100 Wilko stores after the chain fell into administration last month.

Poundland shops set to open this month:

  • Pontefract - September 9
  • Cardiff - September 9
  • Dartmouth - September 9
  • Teignmouth - September 9
  • Ryde - September 23

Another store was due to open its door in Stafford on September 16 but the opening is now understood to have been pushed back to mid-October.

Poundland shops already opened this month:

  • Torquay - September 2
  • Ipswich - September 2
  • Selby - September 2

