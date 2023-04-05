Power showers and 'dual flush' toilets may be banned under Government plans to save water

The Government is looking to slash household water usage and power showers could be axed. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A ban on power showers could be brought in as the Government looks at ways to save water.

Ministers want to cut demand from 144 litres per day to 122 litres a day by 2038 to safeguard the UK’s water supplies.

New standards for showers and taps could restrict the amount of water they use.

Power showers use up to 16 litres of water per minute, meaning five minutes in the shower can use 80 litres, compared to 20 litres in a typical shower.

Read more: UK's cheapest supermarkets named

Read more: Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man after takeover of Twitter

The new mandatory water efficiency label could also be applied to toilets, with dual flush loos using more water.

The Environment Agency was previously warned of 'a serious risk that some parts of the country will run out of water in the next 20 years'.

Officials want to cut non-household water use by 9 per cent in 15 years. Currently, areas in the South West are using more than 160 litres a day.

Water use could also be included on energy performance certificates.