Premier League clubs agree to ban gambling sponsorship on front of club shirts from 2026/27 season

Premier League clubs have agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship on the front of match-day shirts from the start of the 2026/27 season. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Premier League clubs have agreed to ban gambling sponsorship on the front of match-day shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season.

Existing shirt-front gambling sponsorship contracts will be permitted, and clubs will be allowed to secure new deals up to the deadline.

Clubs will also still be able to have gambling brands in other areas such as shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings.

Eight top-flight clubs currently have gambling firms as shirt-front sponsors, thought to be worth £60m a year.

• Bournemouth - Dafabet (online bookmaker)

• Brentford - Hollywoodbets (online gambling company)

• Everton - Stake (online crypto casino and sports betting platform)

• Fulham - W88 (betting company)

• Leeds - SBOTOP (sports betting company)

• Newcastle - Fun88 (online sportsbook and casino)

• Southampton - Sportsbet (online gambling company)

• West Ham - Betway (online gambling company)

According to The Times 18 of the league's 20 teams agreed to the proposal, with two clubs abstaining.

Confirming the ban, the Premier League said in statement: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

Eight top-flight clubs, including West Ham, have gambling firms as a shirt-front sponsor. Picture: Getty

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship. To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said in a tweet: "While the vast majority of adults enjoy gambling without harm, we can't ignore the fact footballers are massive role models to kids.

Clubs will also still be able to have gambling brands in other areas such as shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings. Picture: Getty

"Our upcoming Gambling White Paper will upgrade punter protections & do more to protect those at risk of addiction."

The announcement on Thursday comes after an consultation between the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

It's part of an on-going government review of current gambling legislation.