Premier League star dumped by wife after Ring doorbell exposes affair with glamorous model

Footballers affair exposed by Ring doorbell. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A Premier League star was caught cheating by his wife after she saw him with a glamorous model on their Ring doorbell camera.

The international footballer, struck up an eight-month affair with the glamorous model after spotting her on social media.

But after he refused to leave his wife, the player’s mistress – who is nearly 10 years older than him – exposed their secret trysts to his wife.

When she demanded proof, she was told to check the smart camera footage on the front door of their multi-million pound home. It was then that the illicit hook-ups were exposed and their marriage “exploded”.

The international footballers affair 'exploded' his marriage. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Mirror: “The star spotted this girl on social media and took a shine, he started messaging her, inviting her out, the usual stuff. But it developed into an affair which lasted eight months. Eventually they had a blazing row because he made a load of promises he couldn’t keep. She contacted his wife who asked her for proof of their relationship because he immediately denied it.

“The mistress went back with some direct messages, but the real killer blow was when she told his wife to check out the Ring doorbell footage. That’s when it’s all exploded.”

The footballer is said to have been left 'furious' after the revelations came to light and set light to his marriage.

His glob-trotting former mistress has nearly 10,000 social media followers and regularly posts photos of her travels, the paper reports.