President Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan drone strike which killed three soldiers

30 January 2024, 16:47 | Updated: 30 January 2024, 17:35

President Joe Biden tells reporters he has decided on a response to Sunday's drone attacks that killed three soldiers
President Joe Biden tells reporters he has decided on a response to Sunday's drone attacks that killed three soldiers. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

President Joe Biden says he has decided how the US will respond to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking as he left the White House for fundraisers in Florida, Mr Biden said: "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East."

An Iran-backed militia group has claimed responsibility for the attack at a US military base which killed three and injured 40 more in the attack near the Syrian border.

Mr Biden did not detail exactly what the US action might be, but the White House on Monday promised a "very consequential response".

President Joe Biden tells reporters he has decided on a US response to the drone strike that killed three soldiers in Jordan
President Joe Biden tells reporters he has decided on a US response to the drone strike that killed three soldiers in Jordan. Picture: Alamy

Read More: US soldiers killed in Jordan attack named by Pentagon, as report shows drone may have passed by mistake

Read More: Sunak urges Iran to 'de-escalate' after deadly drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan, as Trump warns of World War 3

The president also told reporters that he holds Iran responsible for the attack because that country’s government is “supplying the weapons to the people who did it,” though he declined to say whether a direct link between Tehran and the attacks has been established by US intelligence.

Since the drone attack, some Republicans have been calling for the US to respond to the strike by attacking targets within Iran's borders.

Sources say Biden officials have been contemplating several different response scenarios, including strikes on Iranian proxies and a strike on an Iranian naval ship in the Persian Gulf.

However Mr Biden said he did not want to see the situation escalate into a broader regional conflict.

The attack was the first US deaths by Iranian-backed militant groups in months since the Israel-Hamas war began October 7.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack.

The explosives-laden drone blew up near a shelter where some troops slept at a logistics support base in northeast Jordan, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

Eight of the injured were evacuated from the country to receive higher-level care and are stable, U.S. Central Command said Sunday.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that “there’s a responsibility that appropriately needs to be laid at the feet of leaders in Tehran” for the attacks and noted that the Iranian government “clearly” continues to support militant groups that have been attacking US positions, ships, and international commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A record number of registered sex offenders live across England and Wales, the government's latest data has revealed

Record number of registered sex offenders now live in England and Wales: See how many live in your area

Election 2024 Trump

Trump stays on Illinois’ ballot as election board declines to ban him

Jeremy Clarkson has backed France's protesting farmers

'Bonne chance': Jeremy Clarkson backs French farmers as they threaten to 'starve Paris' in mass tractor protest

Biden

Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack

Exclusive
Captain Tom raised £39m for the NHS during the Covid pandemic

‘His legacy is tarnished’: Neighbours of Captain Tom’s daughter blast family for illegal spa as demolition work starts

China US Counternarcotics

US and China launch talks on fentanyl trafficking in sign of co-operation

Davos Forum Global Risks

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

South Africa Mandela Auction

Auction of Mandela’s possessions suspended as South Africa fights to keep them

Death Penalty Ohio Nitrogen Gas

Ohio could begin nitrogen gas executions under Bill backed by attorney general

Constance Marten's baby has been shown for the first time

Images of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby Victoria shown to jury for first time

Exclusive
Sky to cull 1,000 jobs - mostly engineers - due to online streaming

Sky set to slash 1,000 jobs including a "significant" number of engineers as firm prioritises streaming services

Space Shuttle Endeavour

Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

France Politics

French government announces controls on foreign foods to calm farmers’ protests

Jeremy Hunt has been warned off more tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt warned off further tax cuts as IMF insists more money needed for NHS, schools and social care

Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Constance Marten looked 'scruffy' and was mistaken for being 'homeless', a witness has said

‘Scruffy’ Constance Marten ‘had bulge in her jacket as she browsed skimpy dresses during manhunt’, court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli soldier with machine gun

Netanyahu rejects prospect of Gaza withdrawal or release of prisoners

Protester in Sri Lanka

Protesters demonstrating over living costs hit with tear gas and water cannon

A woman gave birth in the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds

Mother of baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet identified

Catalonia amnesty protest

Parliament to vote on controversial law to offer amnesty to Catalan separatists

Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart's long-lost plane discovered in the Pacific, explorer claims after decades-old mystery
85mph winds will batter Britain in the coming days

'Danger to life' warnings issued by Met Office as 85mph winds forecast ahead of 'Scandinavian snow blast'
Sir Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington in September 2022

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin to receive 2024 Gershwin Prize for pop music

Relatives of Calocane's victims are angry with his sentence and charges

Urgent review ordered into Nottingham attacker's manslaughter pleas after families hit out at failings to stop killer
Ethiopians queuing for food aid

Millions still needing food as UN resumes aid following plot to steal grain

The officer stuck her tongue out at the gospel singer

Met launches investigation into volunteer officer who told Christian busker 'you can't sing outside of church'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit