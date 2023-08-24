'Wine crate bomb' took down Prigozhin plane as female crew member killed in crash told of 'last-minute repairs'

Mysterious last-minute repairs were made to the plane Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have been killed on, a female crew member who died on the flight said.

Flight attendant Kristina Raspopova, 39, was the only woman on the plane when it crashed, allegedly killing Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin too.

All 10 people on board - three crew and seven passengers - died, according to officials cited by Russia's state news agency Tass.

Just hours before departure, stewardess Ms Raspopova told her family that the flight had been delayed. It was taken away for some short-term and incomprehensible repairs, she said.

There have been suggestions that a bomb in a wine crate was behind the explosion, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele told Sky.

He added: "That's a kind of ironic end for Putin's former caterer."

A relative of Ms Raspopova said the flight attendant had been in Moscow and was planning to fly out within the next few days.

"She said that she was in Moscow, she was going to fly out, today or tomorrow," they told the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel.

"The aircraft was under maintenance or some urgent repairs.

"They were waiting for the flight. Some kind of maintenance."

The relative continued: "She said that the flight was domestic.

"They were waiting for a call when to fly.

"Regarding the maintenance of the aircraft, she said that either it was maintenance, or it was just an aircraft repair, something like that.

"They were waiting for the order to take off…"

Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Wagner fighters have since warned that there will be revenge over Prigozhin's death.

It is thought Russian president Vladimir Putin is trying to wind up the organisation after it rebelled against his rule in June in a day-long coup.

In a new video, the masked men said: "There's a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do.

"We can tell you one thing, we are getting started, get ready for us."

Russia jet crash kills 10, Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list say officials

Who was in the Prigozhin plane crash?

Seven passengers and three crew were on board the aircraft and were all killed in the crash.

Russia's aviation agency identified the seven passengers as:

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Dmitry Utkin

Sergei Propustin

Yevgeny Makaryan

Alexander Totmin

Valery Chekalov

Nikolai Matuseyev



The crew members were identified as:

Captain Alexei Levshin

Co-pilot Rustam Karimov

Flight attendant Kristina Raspopova