Primark reverts to segregated changing rooms after outcries from women who say it is unsafe

21 March 2023, 18:56

Primark store
Primark resegregated its changing rooms which it made gender-neutral in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Primark has separated its changing rooms into "women only" and "all genders" after women complained that they didn't feel safe using desegregated facilities.

The budget clothes retailer has had desegregated changing facilities since 2019 - but has reversed the decision after women complained about the safety of the move.

In a picture posted on social media, new signs in a branch of the shop read: "These fitting rooms are for Women only".

It added: "We also have Any Gender fitting rooms available for everyone - please ask."

Primark told MailOnline that while the signs are new, the company policy was revised back in October 2022.

They said: "The combined fitting room area is for everyone. The women-only area is for all women and customers are not required to provide identification.

"If someone appears to be deliberately trying to abuse the policy then the store will manage at their discretion. The changes we are introducing are informed by the feedback we have had from customers and colleagues."

Read More: Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later

Furore over single-sex spaces has gripped public debate in recent months - with furious arguments for and against frequently breaking out online.

The latest development followed a report by a Staffordshire mum who said that she was exposed half-naked by a man in the gender-neutral cubicles inside the Hanley branch of Primark.

She admitted that she believed the incident was unintentional but nonetheless called for the policy to be scrapped.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told StokeonTrentLive: 'I went in to try on clothes, I didn't know it had gone to unisex at the time I went in.

