Prince and Princess of Wales congratulate Team GB, along with Snoop Dogg and David Beckham

11 August 2024, 22:03

The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the celebrities who have congratulated Team GB
The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the celebrities who have congratulated Team GB. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated Team GB ahead of the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris, alongside several other famous faces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snoop Dogg, footballer David Beckham and sports presenter Gabby Logan have all congratulated the team in a video posted on social media.

In the video, William says: "Well done for all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

The video began with US rapper Snoop Dog saying "greetings loved ones" and ended it with the words "thank you Great Britain, on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the prince and his lovely wife".

Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

Beckham said: "Hey Team GB, we are so proud of you. Congratulations."Former US sprinter Michael Johnson said in the video Team GB had done a "good job - though not quite as good as the US".

There were other famous faces too, including former swimmer Rebecca Adlington, former track and field athlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, former middle distance runner Dame Kelly Holmes, presenter and author Greg James and TV presenter Emma Willis.

Read More: USA gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal as she's bumped from podium

Read More: Great Britain wins 65 medals, ranking 7th place and beating top Tokyo total, as Paris 2024 Olympics comes to an end

The King and Queen also congratulated the team separately, sending their "warmest congratulations" to athletes from Team GB and the Commonwealth for their "outstanding successes" at the Paris Olympics.

"Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Game," said the King.

The Prime Minister congratulated Team GB, saying in a post on X: "To all our incredible @TeamGB athletes and support staff, well done and congratulations.

"You're bringing home more than just medals. You've inspired a new generation of athletes while entertaining a nation. Thank you."

Team GB finished the OIympics with 65 medals, including 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronzes, beating their Tokyo total by one.

