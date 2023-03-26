Prince Andrew 'to write tell-all autobiography' after Prince Harry's Spare success

Prince Andrew is in talks to pen his own autobiography. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Andrew is in talks with US authors to write a bombshell memoir, months after Prince Harry released Spare.

The memoir has been described by those close to Andrew as 'Spare 2.0', with the Duke of York wanting to correct the record after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It comes after the Duke's infamous interview with Emily Maitlis, during which he infamously said he had a sweat problem concerning allegations of sexual assault against him.

But he would now like to tell the story on his own terms and believes he would have more control by penning his own book.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Picture: Getty

A source said: "Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.

"Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.

"But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships."

'Spare' released in January. Picture: Getty

It is believed Andrew has been talking with US author and interviewer Daphne Barak, who penned the autobiography of Amy Winehouse.

It comes as King Charles appears to be implementing his idea of a slimmed-down monarch, in which members of the Royal Family pay their own way.

Sources close to Andrew say a lucrative book deal would mean he is able to live self-sustainably after receiving 'no inheritance' from the Queen.

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever after its release in January.