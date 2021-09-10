Breaking News

Prince Andrew served legal papers over Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case

10 September 2021, 21:24

The royal is said to have been issued the legal papers.
The royal is said to have been issued the legal papers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Andrew has been served legal papers over a sexual assault lawsuit, according to claims from lawyers for Virginia Giuffre.

A document filed in a New York court revealed that the civil lawsuit was handed to a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates of The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30am.

The filing said it was "consistent with the provisions for service upon an individual defendant, under Section 6 of the Civil Procedure Rules, as required by the Supreme Court of Judicature in England & Wales".

It came after a first attempt had been made on August 26, when an agent went to Windsor Great Park, according to the documents.

Read more: What allegations have been made against Prince Andrew in US lawsuit?

A Metropolitan Police officer, who was the head of security, told the agent officers were not able to accept service of any court process, or let anyone trying to serve legal papers on to the property.

However, the agent returned the next day and was told the court process could be left with the police officer at the main gate "and that this matter would then be forwarded on to the legal team".

The document explained that the complaint, the summons and other papers were enclosed "in a plastic sleeve and then in an A4 envelope, addressed to the said defendant, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at the address" and then left with the police officer.

it goes on to say that within 21 days of the summons the plaintiff must be served an answer to the complaint, and "if you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint".

Ms Giuffre has sued the Queen's son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claimed she was trafficked by the prince's former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke, when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Read more: Prince Andrew accusations: 'No one is above the law', Met chief tells LBC

Lawyers filed the civil suit citing allegations of battery by sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Duke.

Following the fallout from his relationship with Epstein, Andrew stepped back from public duties.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations and Buckingham Palace refused to comment.

A spokeswoman representing the duke also declined to comment.

