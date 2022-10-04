Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

4 October 2022, 11:29

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.
The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month. Picture: Twitter | Misan Harriman @misanharriman

By Lottie McGrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured holding hands in two official portraits taken during a visit to Britain.

The Sussexes released the pictures just two days after The Palace issued a new image of King Charles alongside Camilla the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry is dressed in a black suit and tie, while Meghan wore a red blouse and matching trousers combo, with a chunky gold ring and earrings.

In the other picture, captured ‘moments’ before the summit's opening ceremony, the pair are seen standing hand-in-hand while looking out at the audience, side-on to the camera.

The snaps were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, director of the Southbank Centre and a friend of the couple who was the first black man to shoot a cover of British Vogue in the magazine’s history.

The 45-year-old has taken pictures of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet on her first birthday, has taken pictures of superstars like Tom Cruise, Stormzy and Rihanna.

Harriman posted the pics online last night, only two days after the release of an official portrait of King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The pictures of the LA-based pair overshadowed images put out of the King and the Queen Consort’s successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period.

At the event where the images were taken, Meghan addressed a 2,000-strong crowd with representatives from 190 countries.

The 41-year-old said it was ‘nice to be back in the UK’ and described the delegates as ‘the future, but also the present, driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe’.

