Chelsy Davy ‘fury’ over Prince Harry’s strip club visit was a story ‘obtained by hacking,’ trial hears

7 June 2023, 13:21 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 15:16

Prince Harry is taking legal action over his phone hacking claims
Prince Harry is taking legal action over his phone hacking claims. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has claimed an article about a visit to a strip club that was reported to have left his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy raging was obtained through phone hacking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An April 2006 article in the Sunday People in said Harry went to Spearmint Rhino near Slough, Berkshire, with friends.

The report said Ms Davy was furious about his "boozy evening at a lap dancing club" and berated him over the phone.

The Duke of Sussex said the risk of hacking a royal's phone was "worth the reward" for journalists on his second day of being cross examined in the phone hacking trial at the High Court.

Andrew Green, for The Mirror's publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), asked Harry if he had any reason to believe payments recorded in relation to the story were related to unlawful information gathering.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The duke replied: "They all are incredibly suspicious. Dean Rousewell is the one who wrote the article, he is not coming to this litigation and I believe he is still employed by Mirror Group."

Mr Green said the Daily Mail had also published an article about the club visit, which said one of the dancers resembled Ms Davy.

Prince Harry blamed phone hacking for a Chelsy Davy story
Prince Harry blamed phone hacking for a Chelsy Davy story. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Harry says tabloids cast ‘me as thicko and playboy’ as he sets to return to witness box for second day in hacking trial

Read More: 'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Harry said the article was "factually inaccurate".

Mr Green then suggested the article in the People did not have details that were not already in the Mail's piece.

Harry said: "I don't see any quotes from the Lithuanian lap dancer who sat on my lap, as in the [People] article."

He added this was a "classic example" of one outlet writing a story about him and then "Mirror Group or anyone else who was one step behind would be encouraged to then go and find out more".

Harry is taking on MGN in court
Harry is taking on MGN in court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Green asked about part of the People article which said he "screamed for half an hour" at him over the phone.

Asked where he thought that information came from, Harry told the court: "At this point, knowing that my girlfriend's number was bizarrely in the hands of Mirror journalists, that they probably looked through her call data and saw missed calls, late calls... and managed to put together a story based on that."

He added: "It was very suspicious that they had her number.

"As I said, I do not believe she would give Mirror Group or any journalists her phone number."

Read More: Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Read more: US government given one week by judge to decide whether to release Prince Harry’s visa application

Press reports said Chelsy Davy raged at Harry
Press reports said Chelsy Davy raged at Harry. Picture: Alamy

Mr Green told the High Court that records show a payment was made to a photo agency, a confidential source and a press agency over the story.

Asked about the payments, and if he accepted one was made to a freelance journalist, Harry said: "I'm not entirely sure what those payments are for, again most of the evidence has been destroyed."

He added: "One of these payments I accept was probably to someone who worked at the club, that's what I would do if I was a journalist."

He also told the court: "I believe one of those payments is probably to the bouncer or someone who worked at Spearmint Rhino."

Mr Green referenced a News of the World article published about the same time that reported how Prince William left him a voicemail imitating Ms Davy's voice, which helped lead to the arrest of that paper's journalist Clive Goodman and private investigator Glenn Mulcaire.

Both were later convicted of phone hacking.

Mr Green said MGN journalists were not arrested at the time of the investigation and reporters would have been taking an "enormous risk" hacking his phone or devices of those around him.

"I think there was a risk right from the beginning," Harry said.

"I believe the risk is worth the reward for them."

The duke has previously claimed press intrusion led to his split with Ms Davy, who decided "a royal life was not for her".

MGN denies using unlawful means to get information on Harry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Richmond Shooting

Student, 18, and his father killed in shooting after school graduation ceremony

Most of the animals in a zoo close to the dam have been killed

Hundreds of zoo animals killed in Ukraine flood after 'dam blown up by Russians' as 'only ducks and swans survive'

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office has issued a yellow alert for six parts of England

First heat-related health alert of 2023 issued for six regions with temperatures expected to hit 30C

A woman is evacuated

Ukraine rushes drinking water to flooded areas after major dam breach

New York covered by a murky red haze

New York blanketed by red haze due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Chris Licht

CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Mr Sunak has travelled to the US with reporters in tow

My time on the plane to the US with Rishi Sunak, as PM prepared for AI talks with Joe Biden

Prince Harry is giving evidence for a second day

'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Prince Harry and Andrew Green have shared a few testy exchanges

Harry in the hot seat: Prince's testy clashes with 'uncompromising and relentless' Mirror lawyer

TikTok logo

Communist Party tracked Hong Kong protesters via ByteDance data – ex-chief

Use-by dates like this one (r) on M&S milk will be replaced by 'best before' dates

M&S drops use-by dates on milk and tells customers to use the sniff test instead

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones

Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

The Pope

Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday 5 October last year

Horrifying moment drunk woman causes 'terrifying' car crash after driving wrong way on M5

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Floodwaters from bombed Ukrainian damn are 'detonating Russian mines and washing them into Russian lines'
Heathrow workers are walking out for almost every weekend until the end of August

Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August
Breached dam image

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Nato exercise briefing

Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'

Punters at Somerset pub stunned when naked couple wander in for a pint - sparking torrent of negative reviews online
Michael Tisius

Man executed for killing two jailers during failed escape bid in 2000

The Pope will undergo surgery on his intestine

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital for surgery on intestine

Two cruise ships are set to be used for housing Channel migrants (stock cruise photo)

Channel migrants to be housed in cruise ships for the first time as thousands stay in barges across UK
COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking testimony will continue into a second day

Prince Harry blasts 'mean' headlines 'celebrating' split with Chelsy Davy at phone hacking trial
The Duke accused the tabloids of trying to characterise him as a 'thicko' and 'playboy'.

Harry says tabloids cast ‘me as thicko and playboy’ as he sets to return to witness box for second day in hacking trial
The think tank raised questions around Harry's visa after the publication of his memoir.

US government given one week by judge to decide whether to release Prince Harry’s visa application

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling
'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says
Andrew Marr spoke out about Prince Harry's hacking case

Andrew Marr: Harry is a wounded man who's turned into an insurgent crusader calling for reform with a radical edge
Andrew Marr spoke out about AI

Marr: Artificial intelligence is a clever monkey that we need to be worried about

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court

Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter
Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit