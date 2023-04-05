Prince Harry was 'truthful' about drug history on US visa application

5 April 2023, 16:25

Prince Harry 'did' disclose his drug history, according to sources close to him.
By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry did disclose his drug history when applying for US visa, sources close to the prince have said amid controversy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex sparked debate after the publication of his memoir Spare in January, in which he admitted to taking various drugs over the years, including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms – all of which are grounds for inadmissibility of a US visa application.

During the visa process, applicants who admit to having taken illegal substances usually have their application thrown out.

Consequently, when the Duke published his memoir openly confessing to the use of such drugs, it raised questions over whether he lied on his application or was given preferential treatment.

However, a source close to the prince said he did disclose this information and was "truthful" during the process, according to The Telegraph.

Read more: Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

Read more: Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man after takeover of Twitter

The Duke has been accused of preferential treatment after he openly admitted to taking drugs in his memori.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in the US, previously called on the Department of Homeland Security to release a copy of the Duke's application, arguing American citizens had a right to the information.

Those at the foundation have now requested a version of the application through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request in an effort to settle the dispute.

Although previously, a US State Department spokesman said: "Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir was published earlier this year.
Experts warned when the topic first came to light that if it Prince Harry had not mentioned drug use, it could have disastrous consequences for his visa and even lead to his expulsion from the US.

However, others have suggested the prince was given an 'O' visa, which is granted to those with extraordinary ability or achievement.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said "an admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility" and stressed there is "no exception for royalty", in an interview with Page Six.

The Heritage Foundation set a deadline of April 12 for the return of the FOI request.

