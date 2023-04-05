Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

5 April 2023, 07:07

Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation
Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation. Picture: Princess of Wales/PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince George is set to play an important role in the Coronation, acting as one of King Charles' Pages of Honour.

The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. 

The King’s Pages of Honour will also include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Prince George
Prince George. Picture: Princess of Wales

It comes after a new photograph of King Charles and Camilla was released ahead of Charles' Coronation.

With the Coronation almost a month away, a new double portrait of the King and Camilla has been released showing them smiling in Buckingham Palace's blue drawing room.

The image was taken by Hugo Burnand.

Read more: Joe Biden 'will turn down' invitation to King Charles' coronation as Americans insist it's not a snub

Read more: King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

It was been released alongside the invitation for the ceremony, in which Camilla uses the Queen title for the first time.

A royal source said: "It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty's reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A new photo of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla
A new photo of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Picture: Buckingham Palace
The invitations for the coronation
The invitations for the coronation. Picture: Buckingham Palace

"'Queen Camilla' is the appropriate title to set against 'King Charles' on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using 'Queen Camilla' in an official capacity.

"All former Queen Consorts have been known as 'Queen' plus their first name."

The invitation was printed on recycled card and elaborately decorated with foliage in a design by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, a Brother of the Art Workers' Guild which the King is an Honorary Member.

It reads: "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla - By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite...to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023."

