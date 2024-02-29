Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection

29 February 2024, 00:25

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duke of Sussex faces a £1 million legal bill after losing a legal challenge against the Home Office over his right to automatic police protection in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry may have to fork out a hefty sum to pay his lawyers as well as cover the legal costs of the Home Office following the ruling on Wednesday.

The loser in a High Court case typically pays both set of bills, meaning the Duke could face an estimated £1 million bill unless he successfully appeals the ruling.

In October last year, the Home Office revealed that it had already incurred £407,000 in legal fees - and this was before another three-day trial in December.

These costs included £265,437 for the Government Legal Department and £137, 864 for barristers.

The Duke also hired ‘celebrity law firm’ Schillings to represent him in the trial, meaning his own bills are likely to be on the pricier side.

Harry sued the Home Office after it refused to spend taxpayers’ money on him after he left the royal family.

A decision was reached on Wednesday morning that there had been no ‘unlawfulness’ in the decisions made by the Home Office to pull Harry’s security.

Immediately after the ruling lawyers for Harry said he plans to appeal.

Harry’s legal team argued he had been singled out and treated “less favourably” than other royals when he was denied the right to automatic police protection in the UK.

Read more: ‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45

Read more: Nick Ferrari cuts off minister who refuses to answer his questions nine times over Lee Anderson's 'Islamophobic remarks'

Prince Harry pictured leaving the High Court after a hearing about his phone hacking case (file image)
Prince Harry pictured leaving the High Court after a hearing about his phone hacking case (file image). Picture: Alamy

But the Government argued Harry’s claim should be dismissed, arguing the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the Home Office, was entitled to conclude the Duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

A statement read: "The court has found that there has not been any unlawfulness in reaching the decision of 28 February 2020.

"Any departure from policy was justified. The decision was not irrational.

"The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness. Even if such procedural unfairness occurred, the court would in any event be prevented from granting the claimant relief.

"This is because, leaving aside any such unlawfulness, it is highly likely that the outcome for the claimant would not have been substantially different."

"The court has also found that there has been no unlawfulness on the part of RAVEC in respect of its arrangements for certain of the claimant’s visits to Great Britain, following the decision of 28 February 2020."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security”.

Harry could face an estimated £1m in legal bills.
Harry could face an estimated £1m in legal bills. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes were stripped of their protection when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

In December, Home Office lawyers told the High Court Prince Harry would still have publicly-funded police security, but these would be "bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him", rather than the automatic security provided for full-time working royals.

A legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: “The Duke of Sussex will appeal today’s judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police.

“Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories – as revealed during the litigation – comprise the ‘Ravec cohort’: the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category.

“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec’s own written policy.

“In February 2020, Ravec failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis.

“The duke’s case is that the so-called ‘bespoke process’ that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis.

“The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mark Feehily announced he's temporarily stepping away from the band amid health struggles.

Westlife star Mark Feehily reveals he’s standing down from the band just days before US tour leaving fans devastated

Rishi Sunak has warned 'mob rule' is threatening to 'replace democratic rule'.

Rishi Sunak calls for end to ‘mob rule’ as he urges police chiefs to get tough on protesters

Biden

President Joe Biden declared ‘fit for duty’ after annual medical test

Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

Capitol

Supreme Court to rule if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

Richard Lewis has died aged 76.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis dies aged 76 after suffering heart attack

Obit Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis, humorously morose star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, dies aged 76

Robert Brown's lost his bid for parole.

BA pilot Robert Brown who bludgeoned wife to death with claw hammer loses bid for early prison release

Film Oscars-Guide

Everything you need to know about this year’s Oscars ceremony

It is understood that RedBird IMI is offering to help pay the £1.16 billion in debts that the current owners, the Barclay family, owe to Lloyds Bank.

Foreign governments must be banned from owning British newspapers, says former Tory cabinet minister

Creech was due to be taken to the execution chamber where he would be strapped down onto a medical table.

Death row execution abandoned after officials 'unable' to give lethal injection - with inmate's death warrant to expire

Mexico volcano

Flights cancelled as Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts

Lee Anderson

Police 'looking into hate speech complaint against Lee Anderson' after MP said Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists

New data suggests fewer children are starting their education school-ready.

‘Things are poorer than ever before’: Headteacher says as poll finds fewer kids starting education are school-ready

Israel Palestinians

Food aid reaches north Gaza for first time in weeks, Israeli officials say

The raid also found Class A drugs in the London property, with one of the men later arrested on suspicion of drug supply.

Duo suspected of running smuggling ring through UK airports arrested after 'booking 27 migrants onto 11 flights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Jamal said James Cleverly's comments were 'absurd'

Palestine protest leader says James Cleverly's call for activists to end Gaza marches is 'absurd'
The 31-year-old criticised the script he was given, branding it as "15 pages of AI-generated gibberish.

'The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish': Willy Wonka actor breaks silence on disastrous event
Child rescued

Helicopter’s thermal imaging camera helps find child in Florida swamp

Congress Senate

Mitch McConnell to step down as US Senate Republican leader in November

A group of influencers have joined a Government campaign to tackle loneliness in young people

'People feel embarrassed and ashamed': Why lonely youngsters aren’t seeking help as Government launches campaign
Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell to step down as US Senate Republican leader

Joe Biden

Joe Biden has annual physical examination

Emma Caldwell and her mother Margaret

'Blood on their hands': Family of murdered sex worker Emma Caldwell hit out at police after investigation 'failings'
Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge for taxpayer funded protection
French authorities are said to be handling the situation.

One dead and two missing after small boat incident in Channel as urgent search and rescue operation launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit