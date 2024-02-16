Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview

16 February 2024, 08:22

Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America
Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry will discuss King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in a new bombshell TV interview in the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry will speak to Will Reeve, the son of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, in an interview with Good Morning America.

Harry and Meghan have been on a trip to Whistler, Canada, where they have been taking part in bobsledding and sit-skiing as they promote the next Invictus Games which for the first time will feature winter sports.

A TV crew from Good Morning America have been following Harry and Meghan during the trip and the Duke is expected to speak about King Charles’s cancer diagnosis during the interview.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

He is expected to discuss "his life with Meghan and how his father is doing."

The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at skeleton bobsled as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada.

Pictures from the track in Whistler showed Harry sporting a white helmet as he speeds headfirst down the frozen track.

The Duchess of Sussex watched her husband, one year before the global event takes place in the town, and the city of Vancouver, in western Canada.

Harry is expected to discuss his father's cancer diagnosis
Harry is expected to discuss his father's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

The skeleton, which originated in the Swiss resort of St Moritz, first featured at the Winter Olympics in 1928.

Harry founded the sporting event in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year about 550 competitors from up to 25 countries will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball and, for the first time, winter sports like Alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.

Read more: Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Read more: Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at skeleton bobsled in Whistler
The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at skeleton bobsled in Whistler. Picture: Alamy

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes. The duchess signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, and the company will distribute her previous series.

Meghan's Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple have been shadowed by a GMA camera crew
The couple have been shadowed by a GMA camera crew. Picture: Alamy

The launch of the site comes as the King's slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, as Charles postpones all public-facing duties because of his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales is out of action for the immediate future after abdominal surgery.

Harry and Meghan rebranded their website this week, calling it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Harry and Meghan rebranded their website this week, calling it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, flew to the UK last week to see the King.

He visited without Meghan and their children, less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles' health.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

