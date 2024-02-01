Harry warned to ‘lay off’ Kate as Meghan mulls ‘explosive’ career move

Prince Harry has been warned to 'lay off' Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry has been warned to 'lay off' Kate Middleton by his mum's former butler, Paul Burrell.

Paul Burrell worked for Princess Diana for more than a decade until her sudden death in 1997, and claimed Harry 'has a nerve' to upset his sister-in-law.

“I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service,” he told The Post.

He then described the Duke of Sussex as "not always the sharpest tool in the box”, adding that he “should lay off Kate and William.”

Burrell also made a prediction about Meghan's next career move, which may mirror her husband's.

Meghan's next move may mirror her husband's. Picture: Alamy

The former butler said a Meghan Markle memoir was 'inevitable'.

“[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from ‘Spare,’ and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.”

Prince Harry's memoir was released in January 2023 and quickly became one of the fastest non-fiction books of all time.

Prince Harry's Spare is one of the fastest selling non-fiction books of all time. Picture: Alamy

The explosive memoir detailed a number of extraordinary claims about life in the Royal Family, including having a fight with his brother, Prince William, in his home.

While there are no concrete plans for Meghan to write a memoir, Burrell believes it is not out of the question, especially given the couple's recent all-telling Netflix documentaries.