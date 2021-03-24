Prince Harry lands new job as Commissioner in 'fight against misinformation' in media

24 March 2021, 14:41 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 15:04

Prince Harry's new job as a commissioner looking at media misinformation is his second appointment in two days.
Prince Harry's new job as a commissioner looking at media misinformation is his second appointment in two days. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Prince Harry has landed a job working for a US think tank looking into misinformation and disinformation in the media - his second new appointment in as many days, as he continues to set up his life across the Atlantic.

The Duke of Sussex announced he will join the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder, where he will work alongside 14 other commissioners and three co-chairs to conduct a six-month study on the state of the media in the US.

Read more: Harry tells Oprah: UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids

Read more: Meghan 'has been destroyed' by media attacks, treatment of Diana 'repeated itself'

In a statement, he said: "As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue - and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.

"I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

The 36-year-old has had a tumultuous relationship with the media throughout his life.

In February, Harry said he and Meghan had decided to "step back" from royal life and move to America due to the "toxic" environment created by the British media.

Read more: 'We never walked away': Prince Harry says 'toxic' British press forced him to 'step back'

Read more: Prince Harry lands new job as chief impact officer at mental health startup

The new role at the Aspen commission is the second the Duke of Sussex has taken up in this week.

On Tuesday, it was revealed he would become the chief impact officer at US professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, his first formal role since ending royal duties.

BetterUp was launched in 2013 and provides mobile-based professional coaching, counselling, and mentorship.

CEO Alexi Robichaux said while Harry would not manage employees, he was expected to be a part of all-hands meetings and special company events.

Read more: Duke of Sussex pays back £2.4m of taxpayers' money for Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and William both inherited around £10 million from Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and William both inherited around £10 million from Princess Diana. Picture: PA

The new jobs come after Harry and Meghan were cut off from royal funding following their departure from the Royal family in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in his Oprah Winfrey interview that the money his mother, Princess Diana, left him was the reason they were able to financially leave the family at the time.

Since their departure the couple have also signed multimillion-dollar deals to provide content for Spotify and Netflix.

