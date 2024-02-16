'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand

Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit back at claims their Invictus Games trip is 'make or break' amid ongoing criticism over their Sussex rebrand.

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes, with Meghan signing a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, with the company also distributing her previous series.

She and Harry have also visited a resort in Whistler to promote the next Invictus Games.

The trip has been reported to be "make or break" for the couple in healing their relationship with the royal family, but they have hit back, insisting they "will not be broken".

A representative for Harry and Meghan told the Mirror: "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here.

"They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised.

"This couple will not be broken."

Harry and Meghan attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it as "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

It has also been claimed that they have changed Archie and Lilibet's last names to Sussex in a bid to "unify" their family.

The launch of the site comes as the King's slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, with Charles postponing all public-facing duties due to his cancer diagnosis and Kate being out of action for the immediate future following abdominal surgery.

Harry, who lives in California with Meghan and their two children, flew to the UK last week to meet with the King following his cancer diagnosis.

He made the visit less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles' health was made to the nation by Buckingham Palace.

But there was no meeting with his brother, Prince William, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.