Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Although the royal couple stepped down as senior Royals three years ago, the pair are still using their 'Sussex Royal' title.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal website is still up, even after making a big promise after stepping back from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Royal Family in 2020 and had agreed to stop using the 'Sussex Royal' title "in any territory" after Spring.

However, the royal website is still up and running, as well as their Instagram account.

The website, sussexroyal.com, includes a page called Serving the Monarchy, which has not been updated to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death.

There is also no mention of King Charles' Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Royal Family in 2020. Picture: Alamy

One royal watcher who spotted the error told MailOnline today: 'I am amazed that their Sussex Royal website is still in the public domain. The Queen is deceased and the Sussexes agreed not to use Sussex Royal moving forwards.’

Another said: "At the very least it should reflect the Queen's death and be updated with King Charles III."

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen as it explained Harry and Meghan’s royal roles without her approval, according to Omid Scobie’s Finding Freedom.

Their website does include a statement from the Duke and Duchess made in 2020 about their plans to step back as senior working Royals and their hope to become "financially independent" from the monarchy.

It is not clear who owns the website, as it has been kept anonymous by GoDaddy.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has released a seasonal greeting card, wishing everyone a 'happy holiday season' - a royal tradition that the pair have maintained as non-working royals.

They thanked everyone for the support they received in 2023.

The seasonal greeting card shows them applauding side-by-side and beaming with smiles at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, back in September.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.