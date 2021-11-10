Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at Meghan

10 November 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 12:18

Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance
Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Prince Harry has claimed Megxit is a misogynistic term created by an online troll before being adopted by the British media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The word is used to describe the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to depart from royal duties and move to the US.

"70 per cent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts," Harry said.

READ MORE: Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked

READ MORE: Royal racism rift reignited between Harry and Meghan and the Queen

He made the comments as he appeared on a panel discussing misinformation at the RE:WIRED summit, during which he continued his feud with the British press.

"I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth," he said.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Southern California with Meghan and the couple's two children, invoked the memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales and again said his wife was receiving similar treatment.

He said: "They don't report the news, they create it and they've successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences for the country.

"So I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously I'm determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing."

Harry nodded to comments he made in a mental health series he appeared in earlier this year and said "they won't stop until she's dead" - a reference to Meghan.

He said "the scale of misinformation now is terrifying" and warned families are being "destroyed" by the problem.

Asked if users should delete their social media accounts, Harry noted he and Meghan are not on any platforms and will not return until changes are made.

He added it "simply isn't true" that the challenge of misinformation "is too big to fix, it's too big to solve".

Asked if he has spoken to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter CEO Dorsey, the duke also said he warned the latter his website was facilitating a coup on the eve of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

He said: "Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before.

"And then it happened and I haven't heard from him since."

A group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC over claims the presidential election was rigged - and the role social media giants played in enabling the attack is being investigated.

Twitter has been contacted for comment.

Harry works at think tank the Aspen Institute and looks into misinformation and disinformation in the media.

The internet is "being defined by hate, division and lies", he said.

He said while a lie on social media is dangerous, "when that same lie is given credibility by journalists or publishers, it's unethical and as far as I'm concerned an abuse of power".

He questioned who was holding the media to account, claiming "it's kind of become a bit of a digital dictatorship".

Harry suggested the solution could be to invest in and support "honest journalists" who "respect and uphold the values of journalism".

"Real journalists" have the power to "tackle racism, misogyny, lies, all of it" from "within their own system", he said.

He added he would like to see journalists investigate their "unethical, immoral and dishonest" colleagues.

"We can fix this, we have to fix this, but we need everyone's help," Harry said.

The duke was joined on the panel by Stanford Internet Observatory Technical research manager Renee DiResta and Aspen Commission on Information Disorder co-chair and Colour Of Change president Rashad Robinson for a talk with Wired editor at large Steven Levy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Wales dog attack

Breaking
Sir Geoffrey Cox has said it is up to his electors to decide if he is right to take on his work outside Parliament

Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference amid fury at "Tory sleaze" accusations

Boris Johnson to hold press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims

The UK Supreme Cour blocked the action against the tech giant

Mass £3bn legal action against Google's 'secret iPhone tracking' blocked by Supreme Court

Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots

Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked

Sajid Javid addressed concerns over NHS staff shortages

Sajid Javid admits NHS mandatory vaccines will add to worrying staff shortages

COP26 President Alok Sharma pictured on day one of the summit

Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks

The 55-year-old was arrested by officers

Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after ‘mooning’ speed camera

John Swinney addressed MSPs yesterday

Covid passports could be extended in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister

The Prime Minister flew back from COP26 last week

PM returns to COP26 for green transport talks - after taking private jet from summit

According to Government estimates, as many as 123,000 healthcare workers could refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

No jab no job: Over 120,000 healthcare workers could quit over mandatory Covid vaccine

An investigation has been demanded into allegations Sir Geoffrey Cox used his Westminster office for his second job.

Sir Geoffrey Cox could face probe after claims he used Parliament office for second job

Boris Johnson will return to COP26 on Wednesday.

PM: Countries must 'pull out all the stops' to limit global warming to 1.5C

Man rescued from Welsh cave named as George Linnane.

Caver trapped for 54 hours named as mum thanks rescuers for 'saving son's life'

Most eyes were fixed on Nancy Pelosi (R), Speaker of the US Congress and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L).

COP26 analysis: Climate change isn't gender neutral as women bear the brunt of crisis

Miriam Cates said schools need to be "very, very careful" about who was invited to address students

MP condemns LGBT charities teaching 'dangerous and extreme ideologies' in schools

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rashford was awarded the MBE by Prince William.

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE for free school meals campaign

The shocking footage has caused outrage online.

RSPCA investigates 'upsetting' footage of woman 'kicking and punching horse in face'
Daphna and Alexander Cardinale raised a baby for three months that was not theirs

Women give birth to each other's babies and raise them after fertility clinic mix-up
Constituents have shared their thoughts on Mr Cox's second job.

'It's outrageous': Geoffrey Cox constituents criticise MP for £1m second job
Andrew Gale has been suspended over an old tweet.

Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'
SNP MP Pete Wishart (L) wrote to Dame Cressida Dick to urge her to investigate the allegations against Boris Johnson and the Tory party.

Met Police 'considering' call to investigate 'cash for honours' Tory scandal
One man was arrested in Canary Wharf

Two British businessmen arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences in dawn raid
Boris Johnson skipped Monday's emergency Commons debate on Parliament's standards system

MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Downing Street insists
Claudia Webbe has refused to step down as MP

Disgraced MP Claudia Webbe launches bid to appeal harassment conviction
The boy has been named as 10-year-old Jack Lis

Tributes to 10-year old boy, Jack Lis, killed in Wales dog attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff
Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes

Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes
Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze
'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police