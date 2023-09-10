Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry opened the 2023 Invictus Games with a reference to JFK as he joked that things will be "competitive" between him and Meghan during the event.

Opening the games on Saturday evening, Harry said that while the Sussexes do not "play favourites", the discovery that Meghan is of Nigerian descent meant that things were likely to get "a little bit more competitive" between the couple.

It came after he took inspiration from a famous speech by John F Kennedy during the Cold War, whereby he said: "Ich bin ein Berliner."

Harry instead jokingly told the crowd "Ich bin ein Dusseldorfer", referring to the host city.

Harry opens Invictus Games in Germany

He told the packed Merkur Spiel-Arena: "We're also very excited to have new nations join us.

"Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria."

"Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home... but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he added.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year's competition will run until September 16.

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries are taking part in 10 team and individual sports.

Team UK, who are captained by Royal Navy submarine officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, has been supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Prince Harry was spotted at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Harry's visit to Germany comes after he stopped off in the UK, marking the one-year anniversary of the Queen's death.

He had flown to London for a charity event on Thursday but was not expected to meet senior royals.

However, images emerged showing that he stopped at Windsor Castle to visit the Queen's grave.

Senior members of the family paid tribute to the monarch privately at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, with the King attending a memorial service at a church there.