Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry rejected an olive branch to stay with King Charles at Balmoral for the anniversary of the Queen's death.

Experts said they were surprised Prince Harry rejected the olive branch as it showed the monarch was ready to forgive his son for attacking his family in 'Spare' and on Netflix, the Sun reports.

Instead, the duke spent the morning alone mourning his late grandmother before heading to the Invictus games.

He had asked for the King's Office for accommodation and security as he spent just a night in the UK to mark the Queen's death.

It came after he was told no rooms were available at Windsor castle.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “For Harry this was a golden opportunity missed.

“He should have braved it out and gone to see them. If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans.

“He could have easily re- arranged things slightly to allow himself the time."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

She continued: “Any attempts for a rapprochement must be on the King’s terms. I’m glad he is showing some backbone and offering this olive branch.

“But Harry must have known that not only the King but the whole of the Royal Court decamp to Balmoral for the summer and that was the only place he could go.

"I am not sure if Harry has realised how hurt his father was, especially about the things he said about Camilla."