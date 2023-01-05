Harry claims William and Kate told him to wear infamous Nazi costume and 'howled with laughter' when they saw it

Harry claims his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the Nazi costume in 2005. Picture: Penguin / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Prince Harry has claimed William and Kate encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform which sparked a 2005 scandal according to new revelations leaked from his forthcoming memoir.

According to an extract from Spare, Harry sensationally claims he was egged on by his brother and girlfriend Kate Middleton ahead of the “Native and Colonial” themed fancy dress party.

In the extracts obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex says: “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

He says he was choosing between a Nazi or pilot uniform, with his brother and now sister-in-law “howled” at the sight of him in the outfit.

Harry adds: “Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

The extract was leaked from forthcoming memoir Spare. Picture: Penguin

The outfit donned by Harry was the desert uniform of General Erwin Rommel's Afrika Korps and had a large swastika emblazoned on a red armband.

Images of the then-20-year-old were plastered across the front page of national newspapers following the incident.

Describing it as one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life in the couple’s recent Netflix documentary, Harry issued an apology shortly after the 2005 incident.

At the time of the incident Harry said: “I am very sorry if I have caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

William also attended the party dressed in a homemade lion outfit, which was hosted in London by a close friend of the royals, Olympic show jumper Richard Meade.

Harry described it as one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life in the couple’s recent Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

An inside source also alleges that a “good chunk” of the book will also be about both Kate Middleton and Harry’s stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It follows revelations from other leaked extracts obtained by The Guardian ahead of the memoir’s launch which claim William physically attacked his brother.

Harry alleges he came to blows with his brother - who later apologised for the incident, over his wife Megan.

Grabbing his collar before being thrown to the floor and landing on, and smashing, a dog bowl during the fight, it’s claimed the incident left visible injuries to his back.