Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has tried his hand at skeleton bobsled as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada.

Harry, who sported a white helmet, could be seen speeding headfirst down the frozen track, reaching 61mph.

Meanwhile, Meghan watched on with a grin, snapping pictures as he made his way around.

She told fellow onlookers that she was "impressed" with her husband's skills.

The couple are in Whistler in Canada to mark one year before the Invictus Games take place in the town.

The skeleton, which originated in the Swiss resort of St Moritz, first featured at the Winter Olympics in 1928.

Meghan capturing the moment Harry flew past her on the track. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan in Whistler. Picture: Getty

It comes as the couple have hit out at claims their Canada trip is "make or break" for them in healing their relationship with the royal family.

A representative for Harry and Meghan told the Mirror: "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here.

"They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised.

"This couple will not be broken."

Harry reached 61mph. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex has tried his hand at skeleton bobsled. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, the pair relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it as "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

It has also been claimed that they have also changed Archie and Lilibet's last names to Sussex in a bid to "unify" their family.

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

But the launch of the site comes as the King's slimmed-down monarchy has been put under added pressure, with Charles postponing all public-facing duties due to his cancer diagnosis and Kate being out of action for the immediate future following abdominal surgery.