Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William broke cover for the first time since Princess Kate's cancer announcement on Thursday as he attended an Aston Villa game with Prince George.

The pair were seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham on Thursday evening.

George sported an Aston Villa scarf as he and William celebrated the club's 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

William could be seen turning to say something to his son as he applauded Ollie Watkins' opening goal for the club.

Prince William and Prince George look on during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Quarter-final first leg match. Picture: Getty

It comes after Princess Kate revealed in March that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Tests following her pre-planned abdominal surgery earlier in the year found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate has been praised by health leaders and charities following her emotional video announcement.

Her decision to speak out about her health could save lives due to a sharp increase in Brits checking symptoms, they said.

Since revealing the diagnosis, William and Kate are said to be "enormously touched" and "extremely moved" by the public's warmth and support.

William has long been a football fan and broke his silence online on Wednesday, posting a message congratulating the Lionesses' Rachel Daly on her retirement.