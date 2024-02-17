Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two dozen homes are expected to undergo construction and will be completed next year in Nansledan, a suburb of the Cornish seaside town of Newquay.

The area where the homes will be built has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the area and is a popular spot for British holidaymakers and surfers.

It is understood William wants to “lead from the front” and encourage other landowners to build more social housing.

A mix of three and four-bedroom homes and one-bedroom flats will be built on the Prince of Wales' land, which he has inherited as the eldest son of the British monarch, as well as the title Duke of Cornwall.

The 130,000-acre land across southern England stretches between Cornwall and Kent and has a £1 billion property portfolio. The duchy recorded profits of £24 million between 2022 and 2023.

The Prince of Wales, Patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity, delivers a speech during London's Air Ambulance charity gala dinner at Raffles London at The OWO, February 7. Picture: Alamy

William will provide the land for free and the duchy will cover all costs for the housing construction, The Times reported.

Kensington Palace has described the development and the duchy's “first innovative housing project to help address homelessness”.

The 24 houses will form a “traditional Cornish seaside”-style development, which the price reportedly wanted to “look and feel as homely as possible”.

All the construction will be low-carbon and be fitted with environmentally beneficial heat pumps and solar panels.

The duchy will also invest money into infrastructure in the surrounding Newquay area. Broadband, electricity and water improvements, and transport connections are all expected to be improved with the new funding.

Cornish homelessness charity St Petrocs is working with the duchy on the project, which is also set to provide its prospective residents with mental health support, counselling, and help with finding and advancing employment.

The prince is reportedly considering funding more projects on the 130,000-acre land.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a joke with construction workers as they visit Nansledan. Picture: Alamy

