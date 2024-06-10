'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

10 June 2024, 13:07

Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Kit Heren

Prince William has travelled to the England football camp to wish the players well for Euro 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, went to St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on Monday to give the squad some encouragement before they travel to Germany.

William, a keen Aston Villa fan, was spotted with Gareth Southgate and heard from the England manager about how he is preparing for the tournament.

The prince met all the players and hand them their shirts with squad numbers for the tournament.

Giving the squad a pep talk, he told them he asked his children what advice he should give the players on the school run.

Read more: Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'

Read more: 'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

The England squad training last week
The England squad training last week. Picture: Alamy

"The best bit of advice I got to tell you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat," he told the players.

"So I then had visions of you running around, massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch .. so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio team."

He also advised the players to dig deep for inspiration and use "whatever it is" that works for them.

William said he understood that the players had endured "a long old season as it is", but he was asking them to "go again."

"It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be everything that you’ve ever dreamed of," he told them.

The Prince of Wales (left) speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate
The Prince of Wales (left) speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Alamy

"Wearing that England shirt, and all the experiences you’ve had at club football… you’re going to have to draw on those experiences you’ve had at club football," the prince added.

"And I just really want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here, that you go out there, you give it your all, you play for the shirt, play for each other, play for the country, because everyone’s behind you. We really care about what you’re going to do."

England, led by captain Harry Kane, are among the favourites for the tournament
England, led by captain Harry Kane, are among the favourites for the tournament. Picture: Getty

As part of the build-up, school sides are taking part in a football festival at St George's Park on Monday.

The prince and Southgate are expected to watch some of the games and meet some of the young players.

William took his eldest son Prince George to the FA Cup final at Wembley last month, and they presented the trophy and medals after the game.

England kick off their tournament with a group game against Serbia on Sunday, followed by fixtures against Denmark and Slovenia.

William is a keen football fan
William is a keen football fan. Picture: Getty

With stars like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, Gareth Southgate's men are among the bookies' favourites to win the Euros, but their last warm-up match saw them lose to Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

Southgate surprised many onlookers and some of the players by dropping Manchester City forward Jack Grealish from the squad last week.

Scotland are also going to the Euros, and are playing in the first game of the tournament against hosts Germany on Friday night.

