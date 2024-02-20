Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza

20 February 2024, 07:58

Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism
Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince William is on a mission to fight anti-Semitism and push for greater recognition of "the human suffering" caused by the war in the Middle East.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales will meet aid workers working to get humanitarian support to the region, and hear about the experiences of people working over there.

He will also take part in a synagogue discussion with young people from different communities who speak out against hatred and anti-Semitism.

Kensington Palace said: "The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds.

"Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected."

Read more: Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Read more: 'Like 1930s Germany': Home Office probe after 'Israel' is scrubbed off baby's birth certificate on passport application

Prince William
Prince William. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate spoke out after the Hamas October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 240 being taken hostage.

A statement published on their behalf said that they "utterly condemn" the "appalling terrorist attack upon Israel".

They added: "As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

It comes as Israel threatens to send troops into the southern Gaza city of Rafah on March 10, despite the local population being hugely swelled by refugees from the rest of the territory.

Prince Williams visited Jordan, Israel And The occupied Palestinian territories in 2018
Prince Williams visited Jordan, Israel And The occupied Palestinian territories in 2018. Picture: Getty

The US and UK have both urged the country to pause the fighting amid fears of civilian casualties.

Some 29,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza during the conflict so far, with nearly 70,000 more injured.

Nick Ferrari lists some of the issues facing British Jews in 2024.

In 2018 William undertook, on behalf of the government, the first official trip by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Occupied West Bank.

During his visit he sat down for separate talks with Mr Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas.

