Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple

20 April 2023, 18:50

William thrilled the restaurant
William thrilled the restaurant. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William delighted an Indian restaurant by volunteering to take a customer's booking during a visit to Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales was looking at dishes at Indian Streatery when the businesses's phone rang.

He took the call, to the surprise and joy of staff, and began to negotiate a time as a customer asked for a table for two.

He managed to book them in for 2.15pm, about 45 minutes from when he took the call, after having to tell Vinay Aggarwal and his wife Ankita Gulati there were no places earlier.

The couple was keen to make their train back to London at 3pm.

Read more: 'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

After taking down their name and directing them to the establishment, he told the staff: "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise!"

Mr Aggarwal, who arrived on time with his wife, said he had no idea he was booked in by the heir to the throne.

William thrilled staff by taking an order
William thrilled staff by taking an order. Picture: Alamy

"It's pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn't know at that moment, but it's a very nice surprise," he said.

"Obviously (I will be telling everyone), it's not something that happens often.

"I didn't recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me."

Read more: Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

The restaurant's owner Meena Sharma said: "All of us around him were really surprised he actually picked up the phone and actually said 'this is the Indian Streatery', and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking.

"But I think he probably could have a role as a front of house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."

The couple delighted staff by taking part in a cooking competition
The couple delighted staff by taking part in a cooking competition. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate are touring the country ahead of King Charles's coronation on May 6.

They said they "love curries", as do their children, and "secretly try lots of curry houses". They sampled dishes during their strip to the restaurant.

Kate said she loves spice while the heir to the throne declared: "I'm a masala man."

The Prince and Princess met staff, made rotis and took part in a cooking competition – Kate won while William admitted he would not eat the curry he created.

However, his requests for tips on cooking rice were hampered when Mrs Sharma told her all-female kitchen not to reveal the business's secrets.

The couple were also shown cocktails named after every relative at the restaurant, but William – who said he enjoys a Kamikaze cocktail – could not think what blend he would name after Kate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in N

Muslims around world marking end of Ramadan

Kinsley White, six, shows reporters a wound on her face in Gastonia, North Carolina

Girl, six, and parents shot over stray basketball, says neighbour

Andrew Marr contemplates Dominic Raab's future as deputy Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak received a report of bullying claims against him.

Andrew Marr: Dominic Raab's future hangs on question of what is acceptable in the workplace today

Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan army demands rivals’ surrender as ceasefire runs out

Lucy Letby

Nurse Lucy Letby told police it was 'bad luck' that three babies died in two weeks while she was on duty

The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York

BuzzFeed to close news division and cut 15% of all staff

Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver killed parachute instructor girlfriend after row over rape allegation then told police: 'Clair liked to have the last word'
Todd Haimes

Todd Haimes, who led theatre company to Broadway, dies aged 66

Oklahoma tornado

At least three dead as central Oklahoma is hit by storms and tornadoes

Cashman could face having his 42-year minimum jail sentence extended

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's cowardly killer could face getting prison sentence extended after outrage

Madeleine McCann

German court refuses to hear case against Madeleine McCann suspect

Stoltenberg and Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to join Nato, says chief Stoltenberg on trip to Kyiv

Michael Schumacher in 2010

Michael Schumacher’s family plans legal action over ‘fake AI interview’

SpaceX described the launch as a success

Elon Musk's SpaceX ridiculed after describing explosion of Starship as 'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly'

The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

Africa Childhood Vaccinations

Unicef: Almost 13m children in Africa missed vaccinations because of Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia solar eclipse

Thousands gather to enjoy spectacle of rare hybrid solar eclipse

The launch of the rocket Starship by SpaceX failed on Monday

World's biggest rocket Starship by SpaceX launches on second attempt but explodes minutes later
Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Scampi set to disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Paul O’Grady’s husband sat ahead of funeral cortege tearfully holding their dog.

Paul O’Grady’s husband tearfully leads mourners as hundreds of fans bring their dogs for guard of honour at funeral
Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building in 1992 at the age of seven

Seven-year-old Nikki Allan 'skipped as she was lured to her death in warehouse 31 years ago', murder trial hears
Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, island's foreign minister warns
Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair has hit out at Brexiteers in a recent statement.

‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says
A version of Manchester’s coat of arms features on both Manchester United and Man City's club crests

Manchester United and Man City face pressure to change club crests over claims of 'links to slavery'
Michael Schumacher's family will sue an AI chatbot

Michael Schumacher's family to sue German magazine that said it had interviewed F1 legend - but had quotes from AI bot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

the Queen made a final sacrifice to support the nation

Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'
Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'

'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos
The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit