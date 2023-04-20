'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out on the subject of 'feuding' Princes William and Harry ahead the impending King's Coronation.

The Duchess of York, 63, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

Sarah Ferguson, who had a close relationship with the late Princess of Wales until her death, spoke of Harry and William's current relationship, highlighting the importance of "unity of family".

"She was all about being true to her heart, and her heart would say 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children,'" she said.

It follows the news that Fergie has been given the role of ‘VIP attendee’ at the King’s coronation concert at Windsor castle, according to reports.

She added that Diana is "not here to speak for her self, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life."

Highlighting the simplicity of kindness, she added that the country needs to lead by example.

"I think all of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and social media. And, I think that we need to really lead by example, why don't you just smile and be kind?" Fergie added.

Reflecting on the harsh nature of social media, the former royal added that Diana would likely ask people to "stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and social media."

As well as speaking of Diana as part of the televised interview, Fergie also touched on the forthcoming King's Coronation.

Explaining she still felt "part of the family" where the royals were concerned, Fergie - who split from Prince Andrew in 1992 before the couple's divorce was finalised four years later - added that she would not be attending the event at Westminster Abbey.

"You can't have it both ways," she replied on the subject, highlighting that her divorce meant she is no longer permitted to attend state events.

As well as speaking of Diana as part of the televised interview, Fergie also touched on the forthcoming King's Coronation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It follows the confirmation that Prince Harry will be in attendance at the King's Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The Prince will stay at his former residence - Frogmore Cottage, a stone's throw away from the home of William and Kate.

However, his wife Meghan will stay behind in California with their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.