Princess Charlotte and Prince George steal the show at royal carol concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were among the most enthusiastic singers at the Prince of Wales' carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The young royals held candles as they took part in the service, which took place earlier this month but was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The carol concert, attended by more than 1,800 people, was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Kate Middleton, mother of George and Charlotte, was seen with a protective arm around Charlotte's shoulders, while Prince William had his hand on George's back.

Introducing the event, Kate, who spearheaded the service with support from The Royal Foundation, said she was "thrilled" to return to the abbey for a second year.

She said: "This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

King Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty

King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, and Kate. Picture: Getty

"Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

Images of the Queen through her life appeared on a grand piano played during an instrumental version of the carol In The Bleak Midwinter.

The service, which took place on December 15, was attended by several members of the royal family including the King and Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

Among the performers were the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and Alfie Boe and Melanie C who sang a duet, while William and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas delivered readings. Catherine Zeta-Jones narrated on TV.

Read more: Royals refuse to bow to Harry and Meghan's demands to say sorry after Sussexes 'angry at Sistah Space apology'

Read more: Dancing King! Charles dances happily on visit to Jewish community centre as royals shrug off Harry and Meghan claims

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen's famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

The royal family are reverting to their traditional get-together at Sandringham, the first time they have spent the festive period together at their Norfolk home since 2019.