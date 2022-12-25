Princess Charlotte and Prince George steal the show at royal carol concert

25 December 2022, 07:20 | Updated: 25 December 2022, 07:28

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were among the most enthusiastic singers at the Prince of Wales' carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The young royals held candles as they took part in the service, which took place earlier this month but was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The carol concert, attended by more than 1,800 people, was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Kate Middleton, mother of George and Charlotte, was seen with a protective arm around Charlotte's shoulders, while Prince William had his hand on George's back.

Prince George
Prince George. Picture: Getty
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty
Prince William
Prince William. Picture: Getty

Introducing the event, Kate, who spearheaded the service with support from The Royal Foundation, said she was "thrilled" to return to the abbey for a second year.

She said: "This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

King Charles III and Camilla
King Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales
King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, and Kate. Picture: Getty

"Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

Images of the Queen through her life appeared on a grand piano played during an instrumental version of the carol In The Bleak Midwinter.

The service, which took place on December 15, was attended by several members of the royal family including the King and Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

Among the performers were the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and Alfie Boe and Melanie C who sang a duet, while William and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas delivered readings. Catherine Zeta-Jones narrated on TV.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen's famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

The royal family are reverting to their traditional get-together at Sandringham, the first time they have spent the festive period together at their Norfolk home since 2019.

Center Parcs in Longleat

Child involved in 'serious medical incident' at Center Parcs resort

France Shooting Protest

Kurds and anti-racism groups join demonstration after deadly Paris shooting

Rishi Sunak has been branded 'out of touch' for the exchange

'Exruciating': Rishi Sunak filmed asking homeless man if he works in business as PM serves food at shelter
Several people have been killed in the brutal attack

'This is killing for pleasure': Zelenskyy's fury after deadly Russian Christmas Eve bombing raid on Ukraine
Nepal French Serial Killer

Killer dubbed The Serpent arrives in France after release from Nepalese prison

The three victims of the Paris attack have been identified

Three Kurdish victims of Parish shooting by 'racist' killer identified

Russia Nursing Home Fire

22 killed in fire at illegal shelter in Russia

A winter storm is battering much of the US

Deadly winter storm buffets 250 million people in the US

Pub-crawling Santas

Ho-ho-hold up: pub-crawling Santas freed by police after the tank they were driving gets stuck on a country lane
India Opposition Long March

Indian opposition takes ‘unity march’ against hate into capital

